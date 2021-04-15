'Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!' Is A True Family Affair For Jamie Foxx And Daughter Corinne

Netflix’s recent release Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! Is filled with funny scenarios of a 16-year-old daughter living life as she endures her father’s corny dad jokes. Sasha Dixon (Played by Kyla-Drew) is one of the central characters of the show and her father Brian (Played by Jamie Foxx) does a lot more than just humiliating her with his lame stories. Now, Newsweek has revealed that certain instances of the show are inspired by experiences that Jamie Foxx’s real daughter Corinne Foxx faced while growing up.

According to the portal, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! is loosely based on the situations described in Corinne Foxx’s dairy. When asked how did she get the idea of creating an entire show on the basis of her dairy, Corinne said that it all started from years of her telling all the funny yet embarrassing stories to her peers and close friends. Corinne added that everyone always laughed at her stories, and hence she taught why not to make good use of them by turning them into episodes of a TV show.

Talking about the same, she explained that the creators basically just took her dairy and it pitched to Netflix and the OTT giant just loved the idea. Although the show includes umpteen awkward situations from Corinne’s life, the show is largely fictional. The plot of the series follows the topsy-turvy relationship of a single father and Bay Cosmetics’ owner Brain and her smart yet sassy teenage daughter Sasha who had to move in with him post her mother’s demise.

Brian is just learning to navigate alongside her teenage daughter who mourns the sudden death of her beloved mother. She has to start her life from scratch in a new city. Initially, the pair share some rocky moments however, with a help of a few supporting characters, the father-daughter’s bond becomes inseparable.

Created by Jamie Foxx in collaboration with Jim Patterson, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! premiered on Netflix on April 14, 2021. The comedy show was reportedly filmed at the Sunset Bronson Studios in Hollywood, California. However, the premise of the show is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Apart from Jamie Foxx and Kyla-Drew, David Alan Grier, Porscha Coleman, Jonathan Kite, and Heather Hemmens essay pivotal roles in the brand new show.

(Promo Image Source: Corinne Foxx Instagram)