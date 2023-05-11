Last Updated:

Dahaad Screening: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Huma Qureshi Add Glamour To The Evening

Several stars from the entertainment industry such as Sayana Irani, Sobhita Dhulipala, Farhan Akhtar and others attended the Dahaad screening event.

Web Series
 
| Written By
Nitish Vashishtha
Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah
1/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

The stars of Dahaad, namely Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Sohum Shah and Gulshan Devaiah, posed together at its premiere. 

Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma
2/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Sonakshi Sinha, who plays the role of a rowdy cop in Dahaad, posed with her co-star Vijay Varma, who is playing the antagonistic role in the web series.

Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha
3/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Huma Qureshi also brought glamour to the screening, and posed alongside Sonakshi Sinha.

Farhan Akhtar
4/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar also made an appearance at the Dahaad screening in an olive-grey co-ord set, and posed with the cast and crew of the film.

Zaheer Iqbal
5/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Sonakshi Sinha’s rumoured boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal, also arrived at the event and posed for the camera.

Sayana Irani, Drashti Dhami
6/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Indian actress Sayana Irani posed alongside fellow TV star Drashti Dhami.

Soham Shah and Gulshan Devaiah
7/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Dahaad stars Sohum Shah and Gulshan Devaiah also posed together while smiling at the shutterbugs.

Biswa Kalyan Rath, Sulagna Panigarhi
8/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Indian comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath attended the event alongside his wife, TV star Sulagna Panigarhi.

Zoa Morani
9/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Zoa Morani also attended the Dahaad screening in a bright pink dress.

Sobhita Dhulipala
10/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Sobhita Dhulipala also attended the Dahaad screening, and posed in casual attire. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Oppenheimer: Cillian Murphy to Matt Damon, who's playing what in Christopher Nolan film

Oppenheimer: Cillian Murphy to Matt Damon, who's playing what in Christopher Nolan film
Adipurush trailer: 10 Ramayana references in Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer

Adipurush trailer: 10 Ramayana references in Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com