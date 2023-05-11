Dahaad Screening: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Huma Qureshi Add Glamour To The Evening

Quick links:
The stars of Dahaad, namely Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Sohum Shah and Gulshan Devaiah, posed together at its premiere.
Sonakshi Sinha, who plays the role of a rowdy cop in Dahaad, posed with her co-star Vijay Varma, who is playing the antagonistic role in the web series.
Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar also made an appearance at the Dahaad screening in an olive-grey co-ord set, and posed with the cast and crew of the film.
Sonakshi Sinha’s rumoured boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal, also arrived at the event and posed for the camera.
Dahaad stars Sohum Shah and Gulshan Devaiah also posed together while smiling at the shutterbugs.
Indian comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath attended the event alongside his wife, TV star Sulagna Panigarhi.