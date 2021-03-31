Dan Levy Admits Not Originating SNL Dressing Room Note Tradition; Reveals His Inspiration

Canadian actor Dan Levy's motivating dressing room note for his succeeding host Regina King on Saturday Night Live had garnered heaps of praise from netizens as well as the SNL cast & crew alike. Soon, it kicked off a lovely tradition among SNL hosts and their successors. However, the 37-year-old recently set the record straight about not being the one who originated the custom in an interview with TODAY.

Dan Levy on SNL "didn't start" the tradition of dressing room notes

American actor-director Regina King on SNL received a warm welcome from her preceding host Dan Levy before she took on the stage of Saturday Night Live to host her episode. Back then, Regina had also posted a picture of the dressing room note received by Dan on her Instagram Stories. Sharing the mirror selfie with the note by Dan, she had written, "Regina! You got this! Much love, Dan".

Soon after the picture had surfaced online, the Schitt's Creek creator and star's sweet gesture for his succeeding host was lauded by many on social media. However, in his recent interview with TODAY, Dan Levy admitted not being the originator of the heartwarming SNL tradition. During his conversation with the portal, he revealed continuing the tradition after being inspired by Woody Harrelson's sweet dressing room note for Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Thus, after confirming with the makers, Dan too decided to leave an encouraging note for Regina King for her gig to boost her confidence.

Meanwhile, Regina also kept the sweet gesture going by penning some kind words for her succeeding host and the Bridgerton actor, Regé-Jean Page. The actor-director's note for Page read: "Regé-Jean, You got next and you are going to be amazing! I'm a big fan. Regina K." Take a look:

Furthermore, the Bridgerton star also decided to play it forward for his successor, Nick Jonas. For the unversed, the songster not only pulled the duty of a musical guest but also a host. Upon receiving the dressing room note by Page, Nick took to his Twitter handle to flaunt it. His note read: "Just have the BEST time Nick! Rege."

Check out Nick Jonas' tweet below:

