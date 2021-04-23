Dan Levy Asks Help For A 'secret Little Thing' He Is Doing For Schitt's Creek's Moira

Schitt's Creek is undoubtedly one of the most popular and critically acclaimed shows. The sitcom enjoys a massive fan following all over the world. Actor Dan Levy plays the role of David Rose in Schitt's Creek's cast. The actor recently took to his official Instagram handle and asked help from his fans for a secret little thing that they are doing for Schitt's Creek. Here is a look at everything you need to know about it.

Dan Levy asks the help of fans for a 'secret little thing'

Dan Levy took to his official Instagram handle and shared that the team of Schitt's Creek is doing a secret little thing. He shared a post from Schitt's Creek’s official Instagram handle on his Instagram story which talked about Moira’s outfits. Moira Rose is the wife of Johnny Rose and the mother of Dan Levy’s character. In the post shared by Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek is taking votes from the audience for the best outfit by Moira Rose. The picture has several quirky outfits by Moira and empty slots for four wildcard entries.

The outfits will be competing against each other to find the best outfit of the eccentric former soap opera star. The post explained how the voting is going to work. The post by Schitt's Creek read as “Here’s how it’s going to work: - Starting tomorrow, you’ll vote for the four wildcards - Next week, we’ll start the matchups - Moira’s very best outfit will be crowned on Friday 4/30 #BestOfMoirasOutfits” While sharing the post on his Instagram, Dan Levy captioned it as We need your help for a secret little thing we’re doing…” Schitt's Creek has also explained the voting and contest on their official Twitter handle which was retweeted by Dan. Here is a look at Dan Levy's Twitter post and Instagram story.

Dan Levy's Instagram story

Dan Levy's Twitter

As soon as the post was shared on Schitt’s Creek’s Instagram handle, a lot of users swooped in the comments section and gave out suggestions for the yet to be announced wild card entries of Moira’s outfits. One of the users wrote, “One wild card has to be the outfit she went to meet the media in when they thought she was dead!” While another suggested the outfit should be “her return from Bosnia outfit in ‘Love Letters’”. Here is a look at how netizens reacted to Schitt’s Creek’s Instagram post.

Dan Levy in Schitt's Creek

Dan Levy in Schitt's Creek plays the role of David. The character in Schitt's Creek's episodes has earned him global recognition and fame. He is the spoiled adult son of Johnny and Moira Rose and the older brother of Alexis Rose. The role has also earned him several awards and accolades over the years.

