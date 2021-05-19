Dan Levy Congratulates 'Schitt's Creek' Director Amy Segal For Canadian Screen Award Win

Dan Levy is briming with pride for one of his Schitt’s Creek family members. Recently, Schitt’s Creek writer/director/ and producer Amy Segal won the prestigious Best Biography award at the Canadian Screen Awards. Amy won this award for the Schitt’s Creek documentary, Best Wishes, Warmest Regards. Dan Levy took to Instagram and congratulated Amy with a sweet story.

Dan Levy congratulates Schitt’s Creek director for big win at Canadian Screen Awards

Schitt’s Creek is now being deemed as one of the most critically acclaimed comedy series on television. The series was created by father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy and it began airing in 2015. The show recently premiered its sixth and final season chronicles the life of a rich family that soon moves to a small town named Schitt’s Creek after losing their money as their business manager embezzles their money.

At the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, Schitt’s Creek took home all the seven major comedy awards. The Rose family a.k.a. Dan, Eugene, O’Hara, and Murphy all took home the four major comedy acting awards. Now, the Schitt’s Creek family has added another feather to their hat. The show’s documentary Best Wishes, Warmest Regards, has won the Best Biography or Arts Documentary Program or Series at the Canadian Screen Awards.

Schitt’s Creek’s official social media handle shared the news with its fans and congratulated the show’s writer/director/producer Amy Segal for the win. Schitt’s Creek’s co-creator Dan Levy also congratulated Amy on this big win. Dan took to Instagram shared the Instagram post on his story. Along with the story he wrote, “Very proud of the amazing work @amyjuliasegal did on this”. Take a look at Dan Levy’s Instagram story below.

Apart from celebrating the achievements of his Schitt’s Creek family, Dan Levy recently revealed his plans for the future as he bid an adieu to David Rose. In a recent interview with Vancouver Island Free Daily, dan revealed that he has dabbling in the animation world and revealed that people are really interested to know about his ideas that are a stark contrast to his Emmy-award winning series. Levy also revealed he is putting together a rom-com for himself and playing a concept of a thriller.

IMAGE: SCHITT'S CREEK'S INSTAGRAM

