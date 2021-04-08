Daniel Bruhl Teases Zemo's Wakanda Conflict In 'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier'

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is the latest Marvel series on Disney+ Hotstar Premium. The third episode has Daniel Brühl reprising his character of Baron Helmut Zemo. The ending of the episode had Dora Milaje member Ayo from Wakanda, played by Florence Kasumba, showing up to take revenge on Zemo. Now, Bruhl opened up about what it means for his character.

Daniel Bruhl teases Wakanda Conflict, promises surprises

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Daniel Bruhl talked about what the Ayo’s presence means for Zemo. He said that these are very intimidating warriors who are after his character. The actor mentioned that in reality, he enjoyed seeing Florence Kasumba again as Ayo and talking to her – the only German-speaking actor on the set. But for Zemo, Ayo’s appearance is trouble and he should better watch out.

When asked about Baron Zemo’s future in the series, Daniel Bruhl denied giving anything away. He asserted that like Zemo, he just enjoyed being opaque and secretive. So, he would not answer anything regarding the character’s future. However, the actor mentioned that there will be interesting twists and turns and surprises in the upcoming The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episodes. He assured the fans of it.

In Captain America: Civil War, Daniel Bruhl as Zemo planted a bomb in the United Kingdom which killed King T’Chaka and framed Bucky Barnes for the blast. Ayo was present at the event and was even seen with T’Challa, played by later Chadwick Boseman. Black Panther then goes for Bucky thinking of him as a culprit for his father’s death. Then, even after knowing the truth of the incident, T’Challa stops Zemo from killing himself and hands him over to the government.

Now, as the villain is free again, Ayo is back to take revenge. She could be there to either eliminate Zemo or get him back to prison. She confronts Sebastian Stan aka Bucky Barnes, who has spent time in Wakanda as the White Wolf. The plot will be explored in the upcoming The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode four.

Promo Image Source: Stills from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier