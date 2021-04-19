Daniel Dae Kim Reveals His Character Was Set To Be Killed Off In Season One Of 'Lost'

Daniel Dae Kim of Lost fame was supposed to be killed off in the very first season of the award-winning show but his character stayed put throughout the six seasons. The actor recently opened up about this in an interview, and what was it that kept him in the show. Scroll along to find out all that Daniel shared during the conversation.

Daniel Dae Kim shares he was set to be killed off in the first season of Lost

The actor was recently in a conversation with Vulture magazine when he spoke about his character Jin-Soo Kwon from the much-acclaimed series. The show chronicles the experiences of the passengers of Oceanic Flight 815, as they survive after their plane crash lands on a mysterious island. The character was seen in the finale of the show, along with the ensemble of characters at the church.

Daniel shared that a lot of the cast members were constantly worried about being killed off the show. He shared that there were only a couple of people who had the security of their career, while everyone else was running through the scripts as soon as they received them to find out if they were going to survive or not. He then added that his character was supposed to be killed in the first season itself, as he did not really have a sympathetic character, and was easy for it to be killed off without the show losing an essential beat.

However, following a series of events that turned out to be lucky for Daniel Dae Kim he got to stay back for all the six seasons of the show. The actor was then asked about the reason behind the change in his character's fate on the show, to which he replied that it was one of the writers. A writer named Monica Macer, who is Daniel’s friend to date as he shared, was the one who lobbied for him and his character. He also shared that the makers also realised that Daniel’s character isn’t so bad after all and deserves to be on the show.

Promo Image Source: Daniel Dae Kim's Instagram