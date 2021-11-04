Daniel Dae Kim To Star In 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Netflix Live Action Series

Avatar: The Last Airbender has been among the popular series since the start of the millennium. The popularity of the show has already led to a film adaptation in the past. And now, a live action series is also being made on the action franchise.

In the latest development, Daniel Dae Kim has been added to the cast of the series. He will portray the role of Fire Lord Ozai. The series will be streamed on Netflix.

Daniel Dae Kim cast in Avatar: The Last Airbender live action series

Daniel Dae Kim, as per a report on The Hollywood Reporter, will reprise the character of Fire Lord Ozai, who is determined to conquer and bring the world together under the firebender rule, a family burden that drives him to bring an end to the war started by his ancestors. The Hellboy star will be enacting the role of the fierce leader of the Fire Nation, whose demands are not the easiest to meet for all, especially his teenage son Prince Zuko.

Daniel Dae Kim is known for his work in Lost, Hawaii Five-0, Angel, Raya and the Last Dragon and Hellboy. He is also a producer on the series The Good Doctor. Among his other upcoming ventures apart from Airbender is in the miniseries The Hot Zone: Anthrax.

Among the other actors in the cast of Avatar: The Last Airbender cast, which were announced earlier were Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Dallas and Liu Ousley. They will be enacting the characters Aang, Katara, Sokka and Zuko respectively.

It was announced in September 2018 that Netflix had acquired the Avatar: The Last Airbender series. Albert Kim is penning the series and is the executive producer along with Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore. Kim joined as the showrunner after the show's creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko backed out of the collaboration with Netflix over creative differences.

Roseann Liang, Goi, Jabbar Raisani and Jet Wilkinson will be the directors of the series.

Avatar: The Last Airbender, produced by Nickelodeon, ran for three seasons from 2005 to 2008. The movie The Last Airbender was released in 2010.

