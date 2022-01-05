Danish Sait's 'Humble Politiciann Nograj' All Set To Release On Voot Select On THIS Date

Viacom-18 owned streaming platform Voot Select recently announced its Kannada language series Humble Politiciann Nograj. It is a satirical comedy based on the popular Kannada film with the same title. In the series, Humble Politiciann Nograj sets out on a journey from being an MLA to competing for the most prestigious post in Karnataka – that of the Chief Minister.

Humble Politiciann Nograj to be released on Jan 6, 2022

The upcoming web series, Humble Politiciann Nograj, has been produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Firstaction Studios and Danish Sait. Directed and written by Saad Khan, the series gives a combination of strong characters combined with a humorous storyline. Recently, Danish Sait released a poster of the web series on his Instagram handle, featuring him with a moustache and a formal shirt. The caption read, "Excited Max 🙏😎 Caming soon on @vootselect @applausehumourl #HumblePoliticiannNograj." The 10-episode series is all set to be released on January 6, 2022, on Voot Select.

Danish Sait's statement on this venture

Danish Sait had released a statement, which read, "Humble Politiciann Nograj was such a success that we could not stop with just a film. The series takes the drama a notch higher. While the theme is familiar, what the audience will enjoy is the satirical humour spiked with comic tardiness. We have worked with some very talented and renowned actors to give the series its flavour and shape. All I can say is that the audience is in for a treat."

The director of the series, Saad Khan also stated, "The art of taking something seriously and turning it around with a dash of humour is a difficult thing to do." He further added, "We approached writing the script keeping in mind that if our jokes are funny on paper, it would mostly translate to the visuals as well." Saad cited, "The different shades of Humble Politiciann Nograj as a zany character shines through his eccentricity. Danish is a thinking actor and embodies Nograj with ease and comic finesse." "Also, the genre of our show touches on political satire, and since all our characters are fictitiously funny, we are confident that it will leave our audiences entertained", he added.

About the cast

Ace comedian Danish Sait will essay the role of Nograj, a conceited civil servant. The series will also star Vinay Chendoor, Prakash Belawadi, and Disha Madan in supporting roles.

Image: Instagram/@danishsait