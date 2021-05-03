'Dark' Creators Reveal Cast Of Netflix Series '1899'; Aneurin Barnard & More Roped In

Netflix’s first German original series Dark created by Jantje Friese and Baran Bo Odar was a time-weaving show that debuted in December 2017. The show that attracted a global fanbase ended its run in June 2020. In 2018, the creators of the show signed a significant overall deal with Netflix that will see them exclusively create projects for the streaming giant across an initial five-year period. Coming next will be their upcoming show named 1899 and the cast of the show has been revealed recently. Read ahead to know more about the 1899 series cast.

About 1899 series on Netflix

According to Deadline, the show will star Aneurin Barnard (The Goldfinch), Andreas Pietschmann (Dark), Miguel Bernardeau (Elite) alongside previously announced Emily Beecham. Other cast members include Maciej Musial (The Witcher), Anton Lesser (Game Of Thrones), Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen (The Rain), Rosalie Craig (London Road), Clara Rosager (The Rain), Maria Erwolter (The Ritual), Yann Gael (Sakho & Mangane), Mathilde Ollivier (Overlord), José Pimentão (Al Berto), Isabella Wei, Gabby Wong, Jonas Bloquet, Fflyn Edwards and Alexandre Willaume. The cast hails from countries including Spain, Denmark, Germany the UK and more. The dialogues of the show will be filmed in each actor’s native language for the eight-episode series.

The show will be an ambitious period mystery set on a migrant boat sailing from Europe to the United States. The Netflix official description of the show reads, “Multinational immigrants travelling from the old continent to the new encounter a nightmarish riddle aboard a second ship adrift on the open sea.” The show is on floors at Studio Babelsberg in Germany and is being filmed in a newly-built, state of the art virtual production stage known as LED Volume which is the largest such facility in Europe. Take a look at the teaser of the show below.

More about Dark on Netflix

On the other hand, Dark was a major hit for Netflix, which doesn’t disclose specific numbers but did reveal in October 2020 that it was the streamer’s third most-watched international series in America. The IMDb rating of the show is 8.8 out of 10.

(Promo Image source: Baran Bo Odar's Instagram)