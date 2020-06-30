'Dark' Season 3 Spoilers: Who Is Noah And Is He The Real Villain Of The Show?

Netflix’s Dark season 3 released on the platform on June 27, 2020, and the final season has not disappointed the fans. Many character’s secrets and connections to Dark Season 3 family tree have been revealed in this final season. Continue reading to find out about the grim and stern-looking priest Noah in Dark Season 3.

Read | 'Dark' season 3 spoilers: Who is Helene Albers and how does she fit in the family tree?

Dark Season 3 spoilers: Who is Noah?

Noah was born as Hanno Tauber in 1904, to Bartosz Tiedemann and Silja Tiedemann. His mother Silja dies while giving birth to his younger sister Agnes in 1910 when he was only six years old. In his teen years, Hanno becomes a dedicated follower of "Sic Mundus", the secret society of time travellers formed by Adam in Winden.

Adam gives him the name Noah, by which he is known amongst the show’s characters and its viewers. During the excavation of the time travel passage in the Winden caves, Noah kills his father Bartosz with a pickaxe. Following this incident, young Noah is visited by older Noah in the church, who tells him that everything that happens has a purpose and somehow down the road, the loose threads of his past will come together.

Read | Netflix India tweets comical disclaimer about 'Dark', asks to calculate mass of the sun

Following the apocalypse, Noah meets Elisabeth Doppler, who has just lost her father, Peter Doppler. They soon get married, Noah in Dark Season 3 lived with Elisabeth for two decades. The couple has a daughter named Charlotte, meanwhile, Noah is working with Jonas and Claudia Tiedemann to stabilise the nuclear power plant. This is how closely Noah fits in Dark Season 3 family tree.

In 2041, baby Charlotte gets kidnapped. Noah then dedicates his life to reuniting his family, by finding his daughter, and realising Adam’s prophecy of paradise. On Adam’s instructions, Noah posed as a pastor and began kidnapping young boys for his time travel experiments both in 1953 and 1986. Noah in Dark Season 3 is also shown working as a counsellor at Winden Hospital in 1986, where he meets Mikkel Nielsen, who landed there from the future by accident.

Read | Will there be a 'Dark' Season 4? Find out about the future of the German sci-fi show

Meanwhile, Helge Doppler started building a time travel chair and Noah begins to assist him as well. One of the earliest victims of their kidnapping is Mads Nielsen, Ulrich Nielsen’s brother, who was kidnapped in 1986. The corpses of all the boys who died in the experimentation process are dumped near the nuclear power plant.

Noah in Dark Season 3 is also shown having a brief encounter with Greta Doppler. He confronts Greta in 1953, for the disappearance of her son Helge, while he is simultaneously also caring for Greta in the 1986 timeline. Noah’s wife Elisabeth in the 2019 timeline is his daughter, Charlotte’s daughter. In 2019, during the kidnapping of young boys, Noah approaches his granddaughter Elisabeth. In fact, he finally meets Charlotte in the 2020 timeline and reveals that he is her father.

Read | Dark Family Tree: Nielsen to Dopplers, see how the families are related

Noah in Dark Season 3: The Actor behind the character

Noah in Dark season 3 was a character that appeared to be a loose thread or the possible villain of the series is more intertwined with Dark Season 3 family tree than the viewers could ever imagine. The character of Noah is played by actor Mark Waschke, who is a German theatre actor. The 48-year-old actor has also played a lead role in plays such as Shakespeare’s Macbeth and Tennessee Williams' Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.