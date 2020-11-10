'Dark7White' Cast And Characters: Here Is Everything That Is Revealed About Them

Dark7White is an upcoming web series that will be streaming on the OTT platforms Zee 5 and Alt Balaji. The web series is about the mystery of a Chief Minister who gets assassinated with various suspects in the case. It is directed by Saatwik Mohanty and will release on the OTT platforms on November 24, 2020. Sumeet Vyas, Jatin Sarna and Nidhi Singh will be playing the leading roles among the Dark7White cast. Here is more about the characters and the actors of the web series, is visible in the Dark7White trailers.

Have a look at Dark7White characters and cast

Daisy

Daisy is one of the leading Dark7White characters in the web series and is played by Nishi Singh. Daisy is the fiancé of Yudi, or Yudhveer Singh Rathore, who is the Chief Minister who gets assassinated. Nidhi Singh, who will be portraying the widowed wife of the Chief Minister who saw her husband get killed in front of her very eyes, has previously worked in films like Dil Jungle, bahut Hua Samman, Long Live Brij Mohan and more.

Neelu

Neelu is one of the first suspects of the possible assassination of Yudhveer Singh Rathod. The character of Neelu is that of a “damsel in distress” who was in love with Yudhveer before he was killed. She emerges as one of the leading suspects of this possibly being a crime of passion committed by her. This character will be portrayed by Monica Choudhary.

Greshma

Greshma is one of the most feisty and flamboyant characters in the web series. Playing the role of a budding journalist, Greshma is one character who actively takes on people in power, including the chief minister Yudhveer Singh Rathod. Her aggression and ulterior motives make her another one of the suspects of Yudhveer’s death. Her character is played by Tanya Kalrra.

Kush

Kush is another one of the leading suspects of Yudhveer’s death is one of his rivals. The dark7White trailers have revealed Kush to be one of Yudhveer’s college rivals and a person who has had an eye on his chief Minister’s seat, making him one of the important suspects of the case, which will further add to the story and thicken the plot. This Dark7White character is played by Shekhar Choudhary.

