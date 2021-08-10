Darren Criss Talks About Worst Cover On 'Glee', Says 'I Had Fun Because It Was Ridiculous'

Actor Darren Criss recently spoke about his time on Glee, revealing what he believed was one of the worst music covers that the show had him do. Over the course of six seasons, Glee provided fans with some amazing covers of classic songs. However, all was not perfect, at all times, since the show did deliver some hit-and-miss covers.

Darren Criss talks about the worst cover on Glee

Throughout Glee's six-season run, quite a few covers of songs like Blurred Lines, Ben, Friday, etc. were disliked by fans. According to Darren Criss, however, fans weren't the only ones who objected to some of the covers on the show. Sometimes, the cast members were also not onboard for certain numbers. While appearing on the LadyGang podcast, Criss opened up about which covers he believed to have been the worst.

The LadyGang podcast is hosted by three women, including Becca Tobin who played the role of Kitty Wilde on Glee. When asked to name the show's worst cover, according to him, Criss initially said, "Oof, that's too hard, there's too many versions of songs," hilariously adding, "Did I just accidentally say they're all bad? What I meant was there's too many options to choose from."

After some more questioning, Criss named Glee's version of The Fox by Ylvis, which has indeed been considered one of the worst covers on the show by several fans and media outlets. It seems that Criss agreed, and he said, "There is one that is conventionally understood as a huge oops f***. Me, being the f***ing happy go lucky fart that I am, enjoyed it because I thought it was so absurd."

According to EW, other cast members of Glee like Lea Michele, Jenna Ushkowitz, and Kevin McHale have also stated the song to be a low point on the show. While speaking of the cover, Darren explained:

It was so weird. It was one of these 15 minutes of fame for this song and they just decided to put it into the show... I had fun because it was ridiculous, but we were so deep into the show we were like fourth or fifth season and we were so delirious from the absurdity of it. The more absurd it is, the funnier it is to me. So I'm sure there were people who were like, 'What the f*** is this?' and I was like, [laughing], 'I know, right?!'"

Criss' renditions of Teenage Dream by Katy Perry, Somewhere Only We Know by Keane and Raise Your Glass by P!nk have widely been considered some of the best covers done on Glee, with some fans going so far as to claim that they were better than the originals.

IMAGE - DARREN CRISS TWITTER

