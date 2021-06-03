'Dashing Jigarwala' 2 Cast: All The Actors Who Were A Part Of This Action Thriller

Dashing Jigarwala 2 is the Hindi version of the popular Malayalam movie Masterpiece, which had released back in 2017. The film was written by Uday Krishna and directed by Ajai Vasudev. The action thriller film gained wide popularity upon its release and got mixed reviews from the critics. A number of known actors have played some of the central characters in the plot, which focuses on the murder of a young college girl. Following is the list of actors who are included in the cast of Dashing Jigarwala 2.

Dashing Jigarwala 2 cast

Mammooty as Professor Edward Livingstone

Mammooty has played the lead role of a professor in the movie. His character, while being the lead actor, is introduced at a brief point after the movie begins. Mammooty is considered to be among the most prominent film personalities in Malayalam cinema. Some of his top movies include Mamangam, Madhura Raja and many more.

Unni Mukundan as ACP John Thekkan IPS

Mukundan has played the role of John, who pursues the murder of Vedika to find the killers. He has also starred alongside Mammooty in Mamangam and will be next seen in Meppadiyan. He has also worked as a singer and a lyricist.

Gokul Suresh as Unnikrishnan

Suresh has played the role of a college student Unnikrishnan. He had made his debut with Mudhugauv in 2016 and has worked in a handful of other known films since. He currently has a number of films under his belt that are yet to arrive, including Sayanna Varthakal, Paappan and more.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as ACP Bhavani Durga IPS

Varalaxmi is another actor from Dashing Jigarwala 2 cast. Along with Malayalam films, she has also worked in Tamil, Telugu as well as Kannada films. She will be next seen in Kaatteri, which is likely to release later this year.

Mahima Nambiar as Vedika

Mahima has played the role of Vedika, a popular girl from her college who gets murdered under mysterious circumstances. The actor has predominantly worked in Tamil films throughout her career. She is currently working on the untitled project with M Padmakumar.

