Dating Around Season 2: Find Out Where Are The Contestants Now

Dating Around is an American reality dating television series. Dating Around Season 2 aired on Netflix on June 12, 2020, and fans are already swooning over this season's contestants. Read on to find out who was the Dating Around contestants this season and where are they now.

ALSO READ | 'The Search' starts streaming on Netflix; know the true story behind the show

Dating Around Season 2

Dating Around Season 2 had six contestants, they were Justin Bigting, Ben Samuel, Deva Mahal, Heather Salvaggio, Brandon Bordelon, and Demi Diaz. On the show, each contestant has 25-30 minute long episodes which each follow the individual through five blind dates, which are conducted at the same place in the city. Each contestant's goal is to find a partner, who would be worthy enough for a second date. Dating Around Season 2 is filled with awkward pauses, flirtations, and the first date fails.

Dating Around Season 2 Contestants: Where are they now?

Ben Samuel

Ben Samuel was one of the most earnest and genuine of all the Dating Around contestants so far. Ben, the Computer Science professor from the University of New Orleans joined Instagram, sometime in the second week of June 2020. Ben has only posted two pictures so far, but fans have been enjoying his witty captions a lot.

ALSO READ | Netflix India shares heartfelt note on Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Deva Mahal

Deva Mahal is possibly among the most well-known of all the Dating Around contestants this season. This is due to the fact that she is a well know Indie and R&B singer, and also Grammy-winning musician Taj Mahal’s daughter. Deva shares her passion for music on her Instagram handle. However, she has recently dedicated many of her posts to the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement in America.

ALSO READ | National Children Day 2020: 30 Best Movies for Kids on Netflix you can watch on this day

Brandon Bordelon

As fans saw at the beginning of the show, Brandon was afraid to put himself out there after being heartbroken before. But with the help of his friend's support and some courage Brandon, who is also a member of the LGBT community, appeared on Dating Around Season 2, and he seemed to have enjoyed his experience on the show. As per recent posts on Brandon’s Instagram account, he appears to be dating a New Orleans native.

ALSO READ | Dave Chappelle honours Kobe Bryant in latest Netflix special, says he 'cried like a baby'

Heather Salvaggio

Heather Salvaggio had some pretty interesting encounters on her dates in Dating Around season 2. By profession, Heather is a makeup artist, but she is also an aspiring YouTube creator. She currently has a following of over 6000 on her Instagram account. Heather Salvaggio is currently also running a second Instagram account to showcase her professional makeup skills. From her Instagram handle, it does not appear that the ex-Dating Around contestant is dating right now.

Demi Diaz

Demi Diaz from Dating Around season 2 is the founder and CEO of 'The Young Workaholic'. She started her company as a side hustle but it has now turned into a branding and consulting agency. Demi backed a huge project when she worked on Oprah’s 2020 Vision Tour and she dreams of becoming the Latina version of Oprah.

Justin Bigting

Justin Bigting from Dating Around season 2 still lives in New Orleans. Justin has a pet dog and through his Instagram, he seems to be enjoying quarantine in the company of his pet. Justin Bigting is also a fitness enthusiast and enjoys doing cardio.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.