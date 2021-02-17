Dave Chappelle Announces His Show Is Returning On Feb 12, Shares Surprise Clip

Comedian Dave Chappelle has released a surprise clip from a standup performance in which he declared that his Chappelle's Show will return to Netflix on February 12. Chapelle made this announcement at the end of a clip from a performance he did at Stubb’s Bar-B-Q in Austin, Texas. He even expressed his gratitude to Netflix head Ted Sorandos for removing the show at his request back in November, after which HBO Max followed suit and pulled Dave Chappelle's show.

Also Read | Sunny Leone Celebrates 'little Nuggets' Asher & Noah's 3rd B'day; Says 'Beyond Blessed'

Also Read | Jack Black Reunites With Cate Blanchett And Eli Roth For 'Borderlands' Film

Dave Chappelle announced his return with the surprise clip

In the new ten-minute surprise clip, Dave Chappelle said that he will renegotiate his deal with ViacomCBS. The clip is titled "Redemption Song". Complex revealed that ViacomCBS hasn't handled the details regarding the licensing of Dave Chappelle. In November 2020, Complex further wrote that Chappelle stated that while companies are free to lease shows however they see fit, they typically have to cut a check to the creatives once a deal occurs. Chappelle said that ViacomCBS hasn't done this yet, and those viewers who are streaming the show are basically “fencing stolen goods.” Check out the surprise clip from Dave Chappelle's Instagram account below:

In the video, Chappelle also said that he asked everyone to stop watching and the audience listened to him. Finally, he got his show back along with a license and millions of dollars. He thanked everyone for this gesture. Later on in the video, he even talked about recovering from COVID-19 and the attack on the Capitol.

Also Read | Jack Black Reunites With Cate Blanchett And Eli Roth For 'Borderlands' Film

About Dave Chappelle's show

Dave Chappelle's standup show is created by Dave Chappelle and Neal Brennan. Entertainment magazine, TV Guide included the show in "TV's Top 100 Shows". Entertainment Weekly also included the show in the list of "New TV Classics" Dave Chappelle's show is highly acclaimed by critics all around the globe.

Also Read | Adam Wingard To Helm 'Face/Off' Reboot For Paramount

About Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle has won four Emmy Awards, three Grammy Awards as well as a Mark Twain Prize. In 2018, he also played a role in Oscar-nominated A Star IS Born. He even got nominated for Screen Actors Guild Award for his role in the film. Last year, he also hosted some episodes of Saturday Night Live.

Image Credits: @davechappelle Instagram

Also Read | We Stayed True To Original 'Tom And Jerry': Tim Story On Live-action Adaptation

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.