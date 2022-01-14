Last Updated:

Dave Coulier Shares Unseen Pics With Late Bob Saget, Calls Them 'brothers Forever'; See

'Full House' star Bob Saget's death shocked the entire entertainment industry and his co-star Dave Coulier shared some unseen pictures as he mourned his loss.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
bob saget

Image: Instagram/@dcoulier, AP


Full House star Bob Saget's death shocked his fans, followers and the entire entertainment industry. Several co-stars of the actor took to social media to mourn his death and Dave Coulier, who shared the screen with the late actor in Full House shared some unseen pictures of the duo. Other actors from the fan-favourite show, that saw Sagen take on the role as the popular Danny Tanner also expressed their shock and sadness about the actor's demise

Dave Coulier shared unseen pictures with late Bob Saget

Coulier shared some priceless throwback pictures of himself and the late star as he reminisced about the past. In the caption of his post, he mentioned that the two met when they were only 18-years-old and were 'struggling standup comics'. The actor spoke about their journey to becoming 'brothers forever' and expressed his love to the actor. He wrote, "I met Bob when I was 18 years old. I didn’t know then that two, struggling standup comics would end up being brothers forever. I wish I could lean on you right now through all these tears. I love you." The pictures featured the duo in some hilarious outfits and also saw them on the Golf course.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dave Coulier (@dcoulier)

Full House star John Stamos also shared an emotional post after the actor's death and mentioned he was 'broken'. He wrote, ''I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.'' Candace Cameron Bure, who played Saget's daughter on screen also tweeted as she called him the 'best humans being' she had met in her life. Her tweet read, ''I don’t know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.''

READ | Bob Saget's family break silence on his demise; Invites fans to remember 'Full House' star

Bob Saget breathed his last on January 9, 2022, in his hotel house in Orlando, Florida. The comedian turned actor became a household name with the much-loved sitcom and America's Funniest Home Videos. He passed away at the age of 65 and his loss was mourned by fans across the world.

READ | John Mayer pays emotional tribute to Bob Saget; says 'I will never forget you'

Image: Instagram/@dcoulier, AP

READ | HIMYM's Josh Radnor pays tribute to future Ted Mosby, Bob Saget; 'We had a special bond'
READ | Bob Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo mourns comedian's sudden demise; says 'I am shattered'
READ | Jimmy Kimmel pays homage to Bob Saget with emotional opening monologue on his show; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: bob saget, FULL House, dave coulier
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com