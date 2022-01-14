Dave Coulier Shares Unseen Pics With Late Bob Saget, Calls Them 'brothers Forever'; See

Full House star Bob Saget's death shocked his fans, followers and the entire entertainment industry. Several co-stars of the actor took to social media to mourn his death and Dave Coulier, who shared the screen with the late actor in Full House shared some unseen pictures of the duo. Other actors from the fan-favourite show, that saw Sagen take on the role as the popular Danny Tanner also expressed their shock and sadness about the actor's demise

Dave Coulier shared unseen pictures with late Bob Saget

Coulier shared some priceless throwback pictures of himself and the late star as he reminisced about the past. In the caption of his post, he mentioned that the two met when they were only 18-years-old and were 'struggling standup comics'. The actor spoke about their journey to becoming 'brothers forever' and expressed his love to the actor. He wrote, "I met Bob when I was 18 years old. I didn’t know then that two, struggling standup comics would end up being brothers forever. I wish I could lean on you right now through all these tears. I love you." The pictures featured the duo in some hilarious outfits and also saw them on the Golf course.

Full House star John Stamos also shared an emotional post after the actor's death and mentioned he was 'broken'. He wrote, ''I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.'' Candace Cameron Bure, who played Saget's daughter on screen also tweeted as she called him the 'best humans being' she had met in her life. Her tweet read, ''I don’t know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.''

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

I don’t know what to say 💔. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much. — Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget breathed his last on January 9, 2022, in his hotel house in Orlando, Florida. The comedian turned actor became a household name with the much-loved sitcom and America's Funniest Home Videos. He passed away at the age of 65 and his loss was mourned by fans across the world.

Image: Instagram/@dcoulier, AP