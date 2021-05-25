Dave Grohl Co-hosts ‘The Tonight Show’ With Jimmy Fallon; Here's All That They Discussed

TV anchor Jimmy Fallon is often seen inviting celebrity guests on his talk show The Tonight Show and asking them to co-host a segment with him. Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl recently appeared on the show to promote his band's new album Medicine at Midnight. He co-hosted the news segment with Jimmy Fallon. They spoke about the COVID-19 cases in the US, Timothy Chalamet’s new movie role and Kevin Spacey's comeback on the show.

Dave Grohl co-hosted The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Foo Fighter frontman joined Jimmy on the 30 Rock news segment on Monday, May 24. They had an opening monologue where the duo went back and forth discussing certain topics. Jimmy joked and told Dave that if things went well on the show, it could be his next big break. Dave mentioned that he was extremely happy to be on the show and that this was the coolest things he has ever done.

They turned to the news and Jimmy mentioned the COVID-19 cases in the U.S. dropping to their lowest level within a year's span. He also cracked a joke and predicted that soon Dr. Fauci, the chief medical advisor would be seen in the Masked Singer's costume. He shared the things are coming back to normal as everyone could see that the audience is back on the show. The restaurants are back as well. Grohl added that Kevin Spacey was back too. Jimmy asked to stop that topic right away as they weren't supposed to speak about the cancelled actor on the show.

They also spoke about Phil Mickelson's historic win at the PGA Championship. Jimmy explained that at 50, he is the oldest golfer to claim the title. Dave added that this could be an inspiration for older men to take up golf as a sport. The duo also touched on the topic of Timothée Chalamet's new role. He will be seen playing the role of young Willy Wonka in his next film by Warner Bros. Fallon added that the Oscar-nominated actor has finally decided to stop being a "little women" and become little Wonka. Dave joked that it was a magical story of younger Willy right before he murdered several children.

Image: Still from The Tonight Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.