David Beckham Reveals His Favourite FRIENDS Episode, Says 'I Watch It To Lighten Mood'

English football legend David Beckham has revealed his favourite episode from the popular American sitcom Friends, which ran for nearly 10 years and is still making millions in profits off television rights. The former England forward, while making a guest appearance on the show, said that his favourite episode from the television show is ought to be the one where the cast members get ready for an important function at Ross' museum. Beckham said that whenever he is feeling down or is away from his family, he watches the episode to light up the mood.

"Ross is hurrying everyone up coz he has a huge speech to make and he’s nervous. When Chandler goes to the toilet, Joey sits in Chandler’s chair and when he comes back it all escalates! It’s one of those episodes that when I’m away and I’m feeling a little bit low, I put it on and it makes me smile - almost to the point of crying," Beckham said.

The episode that Beckham is talking about is titled 'The One Where No One's Ready'. The episode was originally aired on September 28, 1996. The second episode from the third season shows everyone gathered at Monica and Rachel's apartment so they could leave together for the function at Ross' museum. A series of events leads to everyone leaving the apartment except for Rachel and Ross, who indulge in kissing for the final five seconds of the episode before credits appear.

Beckham's favourite character

When asked about his favourite character from the show, the former Manchester United star said Monica is his favourite because he is also a "clean freak" like her. The highly-anticipated 'FRIENDS: The Reunion', featuring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, finally aired on Thursday. Several celebrities made guest appearances, including Lady Gaga, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevigne, Elliot Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, James Michael Tyler, and Malala Yousafzai and few others.

(Image Credit: AP/Facebook/FRIENDS)



