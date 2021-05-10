David Harbour Shares 'Stranger Things 4' Teaser & A Cryptic Note, Fans Demand For Clarity

The much-awaited Stranger Things season 4 teaser was released on Thursday. Actor David Harbour dropped a minute-long video and has fans puzzled after his cryptic Instagram caption to the Stranger Things season 4 trailer. Fans have been waiting for season 4 with bated breath, especially since season 3 was released almost two years ago. Despite the delay, the season 4 trailer, which was released on May 6th, has maintained the level of excitement.

Stranger Things season 4 teaser focused primarily on Eleven and Dr Brenner, leaving fans with many questions. The trailer appears to be a flashback to Eleven's time as a test subject for Project MKUltra at Hawkins National Laboratory. Eleven's "siblings" are seen in the trailer wearing the signature hospital gowns and referring to Dr Brenner as "Papa," implying that Eleven and Eight (a.k.a. Kali) were not the only test subjects and that there are more children like them out there. Eleven, on the other hand, is separated from the others by a heavy door with her name written on it. The trailer concludes with Dr Brenner asking, "Eleven, are you listening?"

Along with the trailer, David Harbour penned a cryptic caption that has left netizens confused. He wrote, “Somewhere over the rainbow Bluebirds fly And the dreams that you dream of Dreams really do come true”. Take a look at David Harbour's Instagram post below.

Netizens react to cryptic post:

Fans quickly flooded the post with questions, asking Harbour to explain what he means, but Harbour has remained silent and has not yet revealed any more hints. Fans recall Eleven's mother saying "rainbow" over and over, and some mention the Rainbow Room, Eleven and Kali's playroom in Hawkins Lab. The Rainbow Room was also mentioned in the season 4 trailer. One of the users wrote, “what does that mean”. Another user wrote, “explain your caption right now”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

When is Stranger Things 4 coming?

As previously stated, the details of the series' release remain unknown. But we have some inside information for you. The first three episodes of the series titles were previously revealed. The first episode will be titled Chapter One: The Hellfire Club! while Tick Tock Mr Clock and You Snooze You Lose are the titles of the second and third episodes, respectively.

