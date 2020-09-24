David Letterman's 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction' Guest List & Release Date Revealed

David Letterman’s My Guest Needs No Introduction is set to release in October. Netflix announced on Wednesday that the third season of the show will premiere on October 21, 2020. Check out to know who will be featured on David Letterman's show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction season 3.



David Letterman's show, My Guest Needs No Introduction season 3



David Letterman posted a series of four pictures on Instagram that revealed the guestlist for the third season of the show. David mentioned the names of the guest of the new season in his caption. The guests with whom David was seen having an in-depth conversation are Kim Kardashian West, Robert Downey Jr., Dave Chappelle and Lizzo. Have a look at the post below.

According to Deadline, the premiere date of the show was pushed back due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction was produced by Lydia Tenaglia, Chris Collins, Chris Cechin-De la Rosa and Alexandra Lowry. The show was bankrolled by Zero Point Zero Productions along with Tom Keaney and Mary Barclay.

The previous guests hosted by Letterman included George Clooney, Jay-Z, Ellen DeGeneres and Howard Stern. According to Entertainment, he also interviewed Kim Kardashian’s rapper husband, Kanye West on the show that premiered last year on Netflix.



It was reported that the topics for the next round of the interview are still unclear. According to the news portal, Kardashian’s reality series Keeping Up with The Kardashian announced its finale plans and West’s presidential campaign could serve as the topic. It was also reported that Downey’s last run as Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Avengers: Endgame could be the topic. As for Chappelle, his multiple Netflix specials and his controversial move that brought out comedian Louis C K at a stand-up show this year.

More about David Letterman's show

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction is an American series of interviews hosted by David Letterman. The series consisted of interviews with renowned guests both inside and outside a studio setting. The series received positive reviews right from the premiere of its first season. Fans loved the unique format, host and choice of guestlists. My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman season 3 will premiere on October 21, 2020.

