David Schwimmer Says 'FRIENDS' Reunion Likely To Happen In Mid-August

F.R.I.E.N.D.S. is one of the most popular shows from the ’90s and 2000s. One of the greatest aspects of the show is the characters themselves. The gang of six were so tight-knit with each other that they were closer than family. The show that ran successfully for ten long years has a huge fan base even after a decade of it going off-air.

Fans of the show have eagerly been waiting for the reunion of the show. A lead actor of the show, David Schwimmer (Ross) has recently revealed that the F.R.I.E.N.D.S. reunion will be taking place in August. Read ahead to know more.

Also Read | Housefull 4 Is Rana Dagubatti's First Comedy Film In Bollywood

F.R.I.E.N.D.S. reunion in August?

The long-awaited reunion of one of Hollywood’s classic shows, F.R.I.E.N.D.S. was dated to be shot in May and streamed on the channel HBO Max on May 27, 2020. But, the event has to be postponed due to the global pandemic that took place.

Recently, while having a candid chat with a leading entertainment daily, David Schwimmer revealed about the upcoming reunion of the F.R.I.E.N.D.S. cast. He said that the cast and the makers of the show are hoping to shoot the reunion in mid- August, when things outside might be a little safer.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Interacts With Fans On Instagram After US Open Win

During the candid chat, David Schwimmer also mentioned the importance of shooting in front of a live audience. He said that the entire element of having a live audience in front is what has made the whole thing tricky, but the actor has assured that they will not put any lives in danger, come what may. David Schwimmer said that the makers of the show are aware of all the facts and will obviously not be risking anyone’s life or health by doing this.

Also Read | "Salman Khan Has A Bad Habit," Says Director Ali Abbas Zafar

F.R.I.E.N.D.S. went off-air in 2004 and the reunion of the cast has been awaited since. The entire cast of the show never appeared together on any show after the show went off-air due to personal reasons, which makes the F.R.I.E.N.D.S. reunion even more special. The cast of F.R.I.E.N.D.S. that includes David Schwimmer, Jennifer Anniston, Maat LeBlanc, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, and Lisa Kudrow, are not only friends in the reel life but even share a very tight bond in real life.

Also Read | Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Release Date And First Look Out Now

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.