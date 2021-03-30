David Suchet Reveals Filming Hercule Poirot's Death Was Saddest Day In His Acting Career

David Suchet is one of the popular English actors in the entertainment industry. He became a household name with his role of Detective Hercule Poirot in Agatha Christie's Poirot. The popular British mystery drama ran from 1989 to 2013. Even after eight years since the airing of its last episode, David Suchet's Poirot episodes are still fresh in the audience’s memory. In a recent interview with Radio Times, David Suchet talked about his role of Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot. He shared that filming the iconic character’s death has been one of the most emotional days of his life. Here is a look at what he had to say about it.

David Suchet on his emotional farewell to Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot

During the interview, David Suchet revealed that filming the legendary character’s death scene for his final episode in 2013 is one of the most emotional days for him. He mentioned that losing your real family is always painful but his saddest day as an actor was when he filmed Poirot’s death. He further went on to say that he misses him in his life because he feels like he lost his best friend as the iconic moustache-twirling detective was with him for 25 years. He also shared that the farewell to his role was a very emotional one and he had specifically requested the detective’s death to not be the last scene he shot for the series.

David Suchet as Hercule Poirot

According to a report by Daily Mail, David was approached to play the role of Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot in the late eighties by the trustees Agatha Christie's estate, her daughter Rosalind and son-in-law Anthony Hicks. Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot is both the main detective in charge of the investigation of a crime and the protagonist who is at the centre of most of the episode's action. David Suchet first played the role in 1989 and went on to appear in 70 episodes of the long-running TV show.

The last time David Suchet stepped into the shoes of a moustache-twirling detective in 2013. He solved a final case before finally bidding adieu to the role. David Suchet as Hercule Poirot was enjoyed by fans all over the world. His popularity soared during the lockdown when David Suchet's Poirot episodes were added to ITV Hub.

