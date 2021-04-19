David Tennant Receives Love From Wife Georgia Tennant, Neil Gaiman As He Turns 50

Scottish actor David Tennant, popularly known for his role as the tenth incarnation of The Doctor in the BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who, turned 50 years old yesterday, on April 18, 2021. The actor was bombarded with birthday wishes from across the world. David's wife Georgia and British author Neil Gaiman took to their official social media handles yesterday and showered the Harry Potter actor with love and best wishes and here is everything you need to know about it.

David Tennant's birthday

Jessica Jones actor David Tennant celebrated his 50th birthday yesterday, on April 18, 2021, with close friends and family. His wife took to her Instagram account and shared a heartwarming yet witty post on the occasion of his birthday. While Georgia looked stunning in a red dress, David chose to wear a printed black sweater. Her caption read, "Happy Birthday to you DT. You make everything bigger, brighter, and better and I am the luckiest person on the planet to call you my best pal. Happy 50th dear friend."

Fan reactions on Georgia Tennant's Instagram post

David Tennant's wife Georgia has a following of 219k followers on the social networking site and her birthday post for the Doctor Who star garnered close to 50k likes within a day of sharing it. Friends, fans, and followers of the Scottish actor bombarded the comments section with birthday wishes and complimented the good-looking couple as well. While one fan wrote, "I still refuse to believe this man has just turned 50 ðŸ˜‚, nonetheless Happy Birthday David ðŸŽ‰ðŸŽ‰ðŸ”¥", another one stated, "Happy half a century on this magnificent planet David!ðŸ¥³â¤ï¸ But what's 50 years for a timelord, eh?ðŸ˜‚ And aren't you the best couple ever?! ðŸ˜."

Neil Gaiman's Twitter post for David Tennant

English author Neil Gaiman also took to his official Twitter handle to wish David on the occasion of his 50th birthday. He shared a throwback picture with him and wrote that he was doing God's work. A lot of comments on Neil's Twitter post called them legends and icons. The post garnered 19k likes and close to 1530 retweets in a span of 24 hours.

Happy Birthday to David Tennant, seen here doing outreach work with the underprivileged and derelict. You are doing the Lord's work, David. pic.twitter.com/73ew3B6EQs — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) April 18, 2021

Image Credits: Georgia Tennant Official Instagram Account

