David Tennant's Birthday: Fans Wish Actor With His Best Quotes And Scenes

David Tennant's birthday was celebrated yesterday. Fans of the star took to Twitter and used his best dialogues and movie scenes in order to wish him.

David Tennant's birthday

David Tennant's birthday (Georgia Tennant Instagram)


Scottish actor David Tennant, most popularly known for his role as the tenth incarnation of The Doctor in the BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who, turned 50 years old yesterday, on April 18, 2021. While he received heartwarming birthday wishes from his family members and friends, Doctor Who fans flooded Twitter with special posts for the Harry Potter actor. David Tennant's birthday wishes on social media included scenes from some of his best films, dialogues, quotes among other things.

David Tennant's birthday wishes 

Casanova star David Tennant celebrated his 50th birthday yesterday, on April 18, 2021. Fans and followers of the much-loved actor sent their best wishes to him, from across the globe. A lot of his ardent fans posted famous quotes and dialogues from his films and shows on Twitter, while others made a collage from his best-executed scenes as a way of expressing their love and respect for him. One of his fans wrote that David is his favourite actor and thanked him for his brilliant execution in Doctor Who, while another follower stated that David is his role model. Here are a few tweets by his fans on the occasion of his 50th birthday.

Neil Gaiman's Twitter post for David Tennant 

English author Neil Gaiman also took to his official Twitter handle and wished Scottish actor David Tennant on his 50th. Gaiman stated that Tennant was doing God's work because of his efforts to help the underprivileged and derelict. The tweet garnered close to 19k likes and 1.6k retweets within a day. 

David Tennant's tv shows and movies 

David Tennant is a popular Scottish actor, best known for his roles as the tenth incarnation of The Doctor in the BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who, Giacomo Casanova in the BBC comedy-drama serial Casanova, the title prince in the Royal Shakespeare Company's 2009 adaptation of Hamlet, Barty Crouch, Jr. in the fantasy film Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire among others. He is soon slated to appear in writer Steven Moffat's upcoming limited series titled Inside Man, which would have a stellar cast including Stanley Tucci, Dolly Wells among others. The series will see Steven Moffat and David Tennant collaborate once again after Doctor Who.

Image Credits: Georgia Tennant Official Instagram Account 

