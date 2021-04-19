David Tennant's Birthday: Fans Wish Actor With His Best Quotes And Scenes

Scottish actor David Tennant, most popularly known for his role as the tenth incarnation of The Doctor in the BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who, turned 50 years old yesterday, on April 18, 2021. While he received heartwarming birthday wishes from his family members and friends, Doctor Who fans flooded Twitter with special posts for the Harry Potter actor. David Tennant's birthday wishes on social media included scenes from some of his best films, dialogues, quotes among other things.

David Tennant's birthday wishes

Casanova star David Tennant celebrated his 50th birthday yesterday, on April 18, 2021. Fans and followers of the much-loved actor sent their best wishes to him, from across the globe. A lot of his ardent fans posted famous quotes and dialogues from his films and shows on Twitter, while others made a collage from his best-executed scenes as a way of expressing their love and respect for him. One of his fans wrote that David is his favourite actor and thanked him for his brilliant execution in Doctor Who, while another follower stated that David is his role model. Here are a few tweets by his fans on the occasion of his 50th birthday.

happy birthday to my childhood hero and role model, david tennant !! love you forever, king :)🤍 #DavidTennant pic.twitter.com/QckHiCPqp8 — mikayla :) (@mikaylaaflores) April 18, 2021

Happy birthday to one of the very best people in the world #DavidTennant! 🎉🎉🎉 Wishing for even more wonderful roles for him to delight us all with, and lots of happiness to him and his lovely family! pic.twitter.com/HHfS2xvV5c — riley 🐧 riddle this penguin 🍋🍍 (@penguinriddles) April 18, 2021

I want to wish a Happy 50th Birthday to #DavidTennant , I hope he had a great day yesterday. He will always be one of my favorite Doctors. 🥳❤️ pic.twitter.com/qFVOX08f2f — KimMendenall-Sanchez (@MerinasaPCapfan) April 19, 2021

I just wanted to say that today being online was fantastic. #DavidTennant 's birthday brought here a nonstopping flow of positivity, wide smiles, stunning artworks and videos, beautiful words about him by everyone. This should mean something ❤️ again, #HappyBirthdayDavidTennant! pic.twitter.com/zzOcPH92a8 — Mariangela 🐍🌈🍍 (@myown_confusion) April 18, 2021

My childhood hero was The Tenth Doctor and I still love him and #DavidTennant himself to this day. A brilliant actor from his work in Doctor Who of course, to everything else he’s been a part of! He’s a perfect ambassador of the show and you completely feel his love for the... pic.twitter.com/g7zTwLhCh0 — The Polarity Reverse (@WhoPolarity) April 18, 2021

Happy 50th Birthday to my favourite demon!! You are a light in this world #DavidTennant and we love you so much❤ #DavidTennants50thBirthday pic.twitter.com/EauGYtM0kf — Izzy 💙 (@ineffableizzy) April 18, 2021

Happy 50th Birthday to David Tennant! You are such a talent and a wonderful person deserving of an incredible birthday! Sending many good wishes your way! Love you! 😘🎉🎂🎁🎈🎊❤️ #DavidTennant #DavidTennants50thBirthday @georgiaEtennant pic.twitter.com/0LnAQ6v9FV — Alessandra Puglielli (@poetandishowit) April 19, 2021

Neil Gaiman's Twitter post for David Tennant

English author Neil Gaiman also took to his official Twitter handle and wished Scottish actor David Tennant on his 50th. Gaiman stated that Tennant was doing God's work because of his efforts to help the underprivileged and derelict. The tweet garnered close to 19k likes and 1.6k retweets within a day.

Happy Birthday to David Tennant, seen here doing outreach work with the underprivileged and derelict. You are doing the Lord's work, David. pic.twitter.com/73ew3B6EQs — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) April 18, 2021

David Tennant's tv shows and movies

David Tennant is a popular Scottish actor, best known for his roles as the tenth incarnation of The Doctor in the BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who, Giacomo Casanova in the BBC comedy-drama serial Casanova, the title prince in the Royal Shakespeare Company's 2009 adaptation of Hamlet, Barty Crouch, Jr. in the fantasy film Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire among others. He is soon slated to appear in writer Steven Moffat's upcoming limited series titled Inside Man, which would have a stellar cast including Stanley Tucci, Dolly Wells among others. The series will see Steven Moffat and David Tennant collaborate once again after Doctor Who.

