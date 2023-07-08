Dayaa First Glimpse: JD Chakravarthy Is Back With An Intriguing Thriller

The first look of the Telugu language thriller Dayaa, is now out. A teaser was released by the makers of the series giving a glimpse into the intriguing world. It, however, did not reveal much about the series’ plot.

3 things you need to know

JD Chakravarthy was last seen in Hindi web series Taaza Khabar which released this year itself.

Chakravarthy is also a director, writer and producer having donned one or more of these roles across multiple projects.

He is a Telugu actor but has worked across Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

Dayaa makers release first look

The clip shows a blazing red light trace out an effigy of Goddess Kali. As the camera zooms into the Goddess' face, it merges into that of a man who is slowly revealed to be JD Chakravarthy. Chakravarty proceeds to swiftly put on an earphone as he fiercely lifts his gaze to meet that of the viewer.

The announcements made for the release of the first look read, "A blazing trail of murder, clues and a mystery. #WhoisDayaa?" All that is known about the plot is that the series centres around a reserved van driver who gets pushed in to a chaotic situation, which then forces him to take extreme steps.

Dayaa is familiar territory for JD Chakravarthy

Chakravarthy is no stranger to this genre. He has notably starred in Ek Villain Returns as ACP VK Ganesan. He has also been a part of the Ayushman Khurrana-led Anek in which he played the role of Anjaiah Bellamkonda IPS. He has also starred in projects like Vaastu Shastra and Bhoot Returns.He is, however, best known to many for playing the titular role in the gangster drama Satya, which hit screens in 1998 and attained cult status.

Dayaa, meanwhile, does not have a release date yet.