'Days Of Our Lives' Star Kate Mansi Announces Her Wedding With Blake Levin; See Pics

Kate Mansi has gained wide popularity for playing the role of Abigail in the hit American show Days of Our Lives. The actor is known to be quite active on social media and has been quite upfront about her relationship with Blake Levin. In a surprising update, she has announced in her latest Instagram post that they have finally taken the vows. Kate has shared a few pictures of the two in her post, while sharing a quirky note in the caption. Her post promptly received all kinds of excited reactions from fans.

Kate Mansi tied the knot

Kate had been dating Blake since quite a long time and had also made their relationship official on social media. The couple recently decided to move forward with their relationship and tied the knot on June 6. Making the surprise revelation in her post, Kate wrote in the caption, “We got married in a fever”. The post contains pictures of the couple, one of which has captured them sharing a kiss. While the post also has other pictures of the couple, there are none that give glimpses of Kate Mansi’s wedding.

While the couple kept their marriage a low-key affair, the announcement took no time in yielding all kinds of excited wishes in the comments section. While many fans expressed their bewilderment towards Kate Mansi's wedding, they also made sure to send their warm wishes to the newly betrothed couple. They were supposed to be married last year, but their marriage plans were cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. However, it appears that they have found an alternative, as they got hitched in a private ceremony and also shared pictures with their officiant and witnesses.

Even though there were only a few people present at the occasion, the couple had their gloves and masks on and took utmost care. Along with the Days of Our Lives, Kate has also starred in other shows such as How I Met Your Mother and Small Shots.

