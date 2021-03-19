'Deadly Illusions' Ending Explained: What Happened To Grace And Mary?

American psychological thriller Deadly Illusions is an Anna Elizabeth James directorial. This film released on Netflix on March 18, 2021. The plot of this film includes Kristin Davis, Dermot Mulroney, Shanola Hampton and Greer Grammer. The movie explores how the lines between reality and imagination often get blurred when desire takes dominance and logic takes a backseat. Viewers who watched the movie were puzzled about what happened in the end. For all those who want Deadly Illusions ending explained, this article explains it all.

Deadly Illusions ending explained

Synopsis of the movie

The plot of this movie revolves around Mary, a successful author, who suffers from writer's block and wants some time off to come up with a good story for her upcoming novel. She hires a nanny to take care of her children She has agreed to write the book because her husband loses their finances in a business deal. Of all the candidates she interviews for the post of babysitter, Grace interests her the most. As the plot progresses, she starts getting attracted to Grace and shares a few intimate moments with her. But Grace also starts seducing Mary's husband Tom which is noticed by the former's friend Elaine. Soon, Mary realises that Grace something does not sit right with Grace and calls the company she works for to cross-check some details. But things take a turn for the worse when she learns that Grace does not work there.

Mary visits Grace's hometown to contact her grandmother who reveals that Grace suffered from a split personality. Her other personality was called Margaret. She was confined in her childhood which caused her to develop another personality. Margaret comes out in the open when she sees Grace seducing Tom and intervenes in time.

Deadly Illusions ending

In the end, Mary is seen vising a psych ward in a hospital. The last shot sees a woman leaving the hospital premise in the same attire as worn by the lady found in the footage of Elaine's stabbing. This scene opens doors to a lot of unanswered questions like did Mary kill Elaine or was it Grace who stabbed Elaine or is al this a part of Mary's imagination? These questions are not directly answered by are left on the viewers to believe what they want to.

Image courtesy- Screengrab from the trailer