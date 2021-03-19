Deadly Illusions Review: Kristin Davis Shines In This Steamy Thriller With A Few Loopholes

Deadly Illusions released on Netflix yesterday and it has been trending on the platform globally. The thriller drama is written and helmed by Anna Elizabeth James and features Kristin Davis, Dermot Mulroney, Shanola Hampton and Greer Grammer in the lead roles. The plot of the series revolves around a novelist and how her life turns upside down after the entry of a new nanny for her children. Here is a look at Netflix's Deadly Illusions review and Deadly Illusions ratings

Netflix's Deadly Illusions review

The plot

The official plot synopsis of the movie on Netflix reads as, “After a bestselling novelist suffering from writer's block hires a new nanny for her children, the line between fiction and reality starts to blur." However, the plot is much more than the description. The movie revolves around a couple with perfect lives who live in a posh area. The wife is a bestselling author Mary Morrison played by Kristin Davis who is back into the writing business because of her needy publisher. She then hires a new nanny to look after her kids who is a young and beautiful girl named Grace. The movie then sets off and takes several twists and turns to make the life of Mary like a murder mystery. Here is a look at what works and what does not for the movie.

What works

The thought and concept of the movie are interesting and a lot of viewers might be interested to watch the movie because of it. The movie features acclaimed actor Kristin Davis in the lead role of the bestselling author. Her performance is one of the highlights of Deadly Illusions. For the erotic and sexual content lovers in the narrative, the movie has several steamy scenes among key characters. The movie is more than a thriller drama. It is an erotic, engaging psychological thriller in parts that takes the viewers on a roller coaster rides of twists and turns.

What doesn't

The plot of the movie and the narrative is full of loopholes. There have been several details planted in the narrative but the viewer does not really get to know about the reason behind them. The dialogues in the movie also could have been better in several situations. Some reactions to the events by the actors also look unconvincing.

Deadly Illusions ratings: 3/5

Deadly Illusions IMDb

The Deadly Illusions IMDb rating for the movie is 4/10 after a day of its release

Image Credits: Sills from the trailer of Deadly Illusions

