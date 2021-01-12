'Death In Bollywood' Documentary: Here's What You Can Expect In Episode 2 Of The Show

Death In Bollywood is a three-part docu-series produced by BBC 2. The show focuses on the death of Bollywood actor Jiah Khan. In the show, Jiah Khan’s mother speaks about how Jiah’s death was a murder and not suicide. Apart from the murder, the Death In Bollywood episode 2 also dives deep in Sooraj Pancholi’s role in Jiah Khan’s death. Find out more details about this story below.

Death In Bollywood documentary Episode 2 details

The Indian film industry has witnessed the death of several actors and celebrities. While many of these celebrities died due to natural causes or in accidents, some of these celebs died under mysterious circumstances. One such celebrity is Ghajini actor Jiah Khan. Jiah Khan was found dead in her Mumbai apartment back in 2013.

The news of Jiah’s demise led to an investigation by the Mumbai Police and the CBI. The investigation concluded Jiah Khan’s death being declared as suicide. But Jiah Khan’s murder was not satisfied with this conclusion. She went on to hire a British law firm to investigate her daughter’s death. Now, BBC 2’s three-part docu-series titled Death In Bollywood focuses on this investigation and Jiah’s journey in the industry.

The series debuted on BBC 2 on January 11, 2021, and will be streamed every night till January 13, 2021. It is only available for viewing in the UK. The second episode of Death in Bollywood documentary focuses on when Jiah Khan was found dead in her Mumbai apartment. It will talk about how the police concluded Jiah Khan’s death being a suicide and her then-boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi was one of the reasons.

The Death In Bollywood documentary will also focus on Sooraj Pancholi’s take on his ex-girlfriend’s alleged suicide and how he wants people to look at Khan’s life and then understand her death. The second episode of the series will also focus on Jiah Khan’s letter found in her apartment. Jiah Khan’s family unhappiness regarding Khan’s investigation is also explored in this episode.

Twitterati speaks on 'Death In Bollywood'

Also is anyone else uncomfortable with the hyper sexualised nature of the footage of the young Jiah. I hope that she finds justice - it seems she has been exploited on so many levels #DeathInBollywood — Aunty’s Kitchen 🖤 (@massiskitchen) January 11, 2021

BBC2’s #DeathInBollywood was such an upsetting watch. I never realised the extent of it. Everything the showed which was not investigated... the tracksuit, phone history, the marks on her body. So, so sad. #justiceforjiah — Priya Mulji (@PriyaMulji) January 11, 2021

Watching #DeathInBollywood on BBC2 and my heart just breaks for Jiah Khan and her family. Bollywood is all about appearances. Super glamorous on the outside, dirty seedy filth on the inside. And the Indian media is vile in the way it sensationally reports on tragedies like this. — Madiha (@MadihaBlob) January 11, 2021

So sad n touching to watch #DeathInBollywood .....the tracksuit, the marks on her body.... such talent gone forever and so painful to see her sisters talking about #JiahKhan

Why was the phone wiped out ? 🥲 @BBCTwo @Jasleenks @JiahKhanJustice pic.twitter.com/ut9Ekwe4F8 — RUBY RAZA 🎧 (@rubyraza) January 11, 2021

