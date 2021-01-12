'Death In Bollywood' Documentary: Here's When And Where You Can Watch It

Death in Bollywood documentary has officially released their first episode. The docuseries focuses on the British family of the actor Jiah Khan, who died in 2013. While the first episode focuses on Jiah's family being convinced that she was murdered, here's where you can watch the show.

Where to watch Death in Bollywood documentary?

BBC's Death in Bollywood documentary was released on BBC iplayer (BBC Two). People living in the UK can watch on the said channel or BBC.uk. co website. The producers have not released any information about the worldwide release. As the first episode was aired on Monday at 9 pm, the other two episodes will release on the same time.

The official website of the BBC suggests that people outside the UK won't be able to access the episodes due to right issues. Every international publication is talking about the documentary and is reviewing the same. BBC is known to release such documentaries on their platforms. They even released one on Nirbhaya case that was banned in India.

How did Jiah Khan die?

Since the tragic case of Sushant Singh Rajput, the case of Jiah Khan was brought to spotlight. There were certain loose ends that were unsolved. Jiah Khan was found dead in her apartment on June 3, 2013, as per KoiMoi. Mumbai Police found Jiah Khan death letter that was 6 pages long. The report suggests that Jiah's mother was not convinced by CBI's investigation. This led to Jiah's family hiring a private investigator, Jason Payne James who figured that the mark on her neck wasn't due to a dupatta.

Jiah Khan CBI investigation

Jiah Khan who worked in films like Ghajini, Nishabdh and Housefull was 25 when she was found dead. In her suicide letter, she talked about her strained relationship with Sooraj Pancholi, as per officials. While Sooraj was arrested a week after her death, he was granted bail on July 2, 2013. The CBI took over the case in 2014 but the actor's mother wasn't happy with the investigation. The three-part documentary will show different angles of the case. According to a media person's post, the docuseries will also feature Aditya Pancholi. He is the father of the accused, Sooraj Pancholi. Check out the post.

