Death In Bollywood Documentary: What To Expect In Episode 3 Of The Web Series?

BBC recently released its Death in Bollywood documentary. The three-part investigative documentary follows the death of Bollywood actor Jiah Khan. The episodes are almost an hour long and follow the events of her death and the investigation that followed. BBC is releasing the three parts in three days with the first being released on Monday, second is scheduled to release today and the third on Wednesday. As the first episode of Death in Bollywood documentary was released on Monday, the audience and people all over the world have been curious to know about what happened in Jiah Khan’s case and have been wondering what will happen next in the upcoming episodes and series finale of the series. For all the people who are wondering about the Death in Bollywood documentary, here is what you can expect from the third and final episode of Death in Bollywood documentary according to bbc.co.uk.

What to expect in episode 3 of Death in Bollywood documentary?

Jiah Khan was found dead in her flat in 2013. According to the official synopsis of the third episode, Jiah Khan's mother Rabia Khan and her family have said that the investigation done by the officials was incomplete. The judges then granted two new investigations to probe into how did Jiah Khan die. The two investigations were by the Mumbai Police and Central Bureau of Investigation. Both Mumbai Police and CBI investigation concluded that she had died by suicide and was driven to it by her boyfriend.

Jiah Khan's mother Rabia Khan

Jiah Khan's mother Rabia Khan and her family then commissioned a legal case review from a British law firm which brought outs shocking conclusions. It said that there were faults with the investigations from the night she died onwards and vital evidence has been missed. The documentary’s third episode also explores Jiah’s early experiences in films as a teenager. She was typecast as ‘bold after featuring in a version of Lolita, Nishabd. She had also worked with individuals who were later accused of sexual harassment during the #metoo movement after her death in Bollywood. However, they deny any wrongdoing.

On the other hand, her boyfriend who was charged with driving her to suicide has denied all of it and argued that Jiah Khan was under pressure from a young age and was suffering from mental health problems even before they met. Her family has mentioned that she was resilient and had so much to look forward to in her career. Jiah Khan CBI investigation team and the police declined to be a part of the series and respond to the allegations.

How did Jiah Khan die?

The actor known for her work in movies like Nishabd, Ghajini and Housefull was allegedly found hanging at her apartment in Mumbai on June 3, 2013. She was 25 at the time of her death. In Jiah Khan death letter, she had highlighted her strained relationship with Sooraj Pancholi according to officials. After the Jiah Khan death letter and his connection to the case, Sooraj Pancholi was arrested a week later and then granted bail on July 2, 2013.

