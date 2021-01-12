'Death In Bollywood' Review: Documentary On Jiah Khan's Death Promises To Raise Eyebrows

Jiah Khan’s death had sent shockwaves in the Hindi film industry after the actor was found dead in her apartment on June 3, 2013. The death of the young and shining actor triggered a massive outpouring of condolences, by her colleagues in the film industry as well as the common people. Her tragic death has been a strong point of discussion within the film industry as well as outside of it. A documentary has been made about her death called Death In Bollywood, which has covered her life and the events that took place after her death. Have a look at the review of this documentary.

Death In Bollywood documentary review

The documentary has shown the events of her tragic death and what followed from many different angles. One of the angles that were most strongly put forth was the response from her family. They spoke about being suspicious of Jiah’s death being a deeper conspiracy than being shown. Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan actively spoke about her death in the documentary, and so did Jiah’s sisters. Even though the rest of the world talked about her death being a suicide, Rabia Khan and family have maintained a stance that Jiah could not have committed suicide.

Some of the details that are brought forth in the documentary bring in a strong dose of shock and bewilderment among the audience, with a view of how some of the facts have not been taken into consideration while studying the case. It was revealed in the documentary about how Jiah was supposed to pick her sister up from the airport and the fact that the actor looked seemingly calm and composed in the CCTV footage of her building. It also revealed that she had spoken to her mother Rabia on the phone, which gave the impression that there wasn’t anything wrong with her.

Overall, the documentary promises to raise the eyebrows of the audience and make them relive the shocking day in which she was found to be dead. The issue shown in this documentary comes at a time when similar question has been raised about the death of Sushant Singh Rajput as well. The Death In Bollywood documentary has multiple episodes for the viewers to watch and learn more about Jiah Khan’s death.

