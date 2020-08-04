Debby Ryan's Fans Call Her 'iconic' After She Recreates Her Own Looks In A Video

Insatiable star Debby Ryan recently hopped in on a famous trend where users imagine what they would wear if they were in a TV show. Debby Ryan not only completed the challenge but also recreated her own meme. Fans have since been calling her an 'icon' on Twitter. Take a look at fan reactions to her viral video.

Actor Debby Ryan recently completed a popular challenge where she dressed up as different characters from various Disney series. The 15-second video featured Debby dressed for the shows - Jessie, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Insatiable and Radio Rebel. The interesting fact about the video was that all of Debby's looks were from her own projects that the actor starred in.

Debby Ryan also re-created the iconic look from Radio Rebel that has gained her much popularity recently because of her comical expressions on the show. Fans have since commended the actor's video and called her many wonderful things. Fans also cannot believe that Debby recreated her own meme.

Twitter is in awe of Debby Ryan

Many of the actor's fans and admirers took to Twitter to express how much they loved the video. One fan wrote - the way debby ryan is the first person to acknowledge their own meme and not kill it...her power and another mentioned - Debby Ryan is one of the most iconic disney stars. Take a look at the tweets:

Debby Ryan making the face pic.twitter.com/zZ887QPqPw — Ryan Warne (@thouartvandelay) August 4, 2020

i absolutely love her — nella ♡彡 (tua spoilers) (@lgtallexx) August 4, 2020

Omgg my inner 10 year old self is screaming — paula (@_paulalyn) August 4, 2020

bruh shes so pretty it hurts — n/a (@liljoiint) August 4, 2020

her jessie outfit❤️🤩 — ✿mari✿ (@plummymaria) August 4, 2020

Debby Ryan is very active on Instagram and keeps posting regularly. She has also been a big supporter of the BLM movement. She recently posted a picture of Breonna Taylor on her own Instagram, who was a victim of hate crime. Debby wrote - I turned 27 this summer and Breonna Taylor should have too... I feel like one great way to help empower womxn is to them alive— and we can start by not letting people get away with murdering Black womxn. go to JusticeForBreonna.org to keep going harder for Bre. Take a look at her post:

Promo Pic Credit: Debby Ryan's Instagram

