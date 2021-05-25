Debra Messing To Star In Netflix's Adaptation Of The Broadway Musical '13: The Musical'

Netflix's musical adaptation of Broadway's 13: The Musical has found a new cast member! The live-action feature which boasts of not one, not two, but 14 teenagers in its cast, has a new and vital addition to its team. Debra Messing has joined the cast of Netflix's 13.

13: The Musical is a Broadway production that ran from October 2008 to January 2009. The musical is often adapted into high school plays. 13: The Musical is Broadway's first and only all-teenage cast and band. It served as professional debuts for singers Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies. Netflix's feature will be an adaptation of a script based on a book co-written by Robert Horn and Dan Elish.

The story of 13: The Musical follows the life of a 12-year old boy named Evan Goldman who moves to a small town in Indiana from NYC. He grapples with his parents' divorce, the upcoming Bar Mitzvah and adjusting to the new school. According to Deadline, Eli Golden will play the role of Evan Goldman, and Debra Messing will play the role of his mother. The rest of the cast of Netflix's adaptation includes Gabriella Uhl, JD McCrary, Frankie McNellis, Lindsey Blackwell, Jonathan Lengel, among others.

Robert Horn is known for projects like Tootsie The Musical, Teen Beach Movie, to name a few. Tamra Davis who is known for High School Musical: The Series, Slinky, etc will direct the Netflix live-action adaptation. The music will be composed by Jason Robert Brown who also served as the composer and lyricist for the Broadway production.

A glimpse at Debra Messing's movies

Debra Messing is an American actor who is primarily known for her role as Grace Adler in the sitcom Will & Grace. The role garnered Debra several nominations at the Golden Globe Awards and Emmy Awards. She was also a part of the musical drama Smash, police-procedural comedy series The Mysteries of Laura, to name a few. Debra Messing's movies include Searching, Hollywood Ending, Along Came Polly, Nothing Like The Holidays, to name a few. She has also lent her voice for animated films like Garfield and Open Season.

