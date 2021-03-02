'Debris' Review: Read What Netizens Are Saying About This Sci-fi Mystery

Debris is a conspiracy thriller Sci-fi show involving aliens, government agencies and bad guys who are illegally dealing weapons. The show is out with its first season and its pilot episode released yesterday on NBC network. The series consists of eight episodes and is directed by Padraic McKinley, Steven A. Adelson and Rebecca Rodriguez. The series stars Thomas Cadrot, Armin Karame, Riann Steele, Alex Bogomolov and Jonathan Tucker in prominent roles. Here is the Debris TV show review.

'Debris' Review: Stream it or Skip it

Plot

The official synopsis of the show on IMBd reads, "A pair of agents work together to investigate an alien spacecraft that is causing mysterious effects on people." The television series revolves around the story of two agents from the Intelligence department who are assigned with a mission of collecting debris that is left by an alien spacecraft as contact with the debris may lead to serious physical and psychological damage in humans.

The debris is scattered across the western hemisphere and it the duty of the agents to collect it all. The agents are played by Jonathan Tucker who plays the character of American agent Bryan Beneventi who was in Afghanistan on a mission by the government. Riann Steele plays the role of Finola Jones a British agent whose father was one of the first people to know about the truth of the debris. The agents are given a retrieval team in order to perform their mission. But there are is a conspiracy brewing among certain bad guys who want their hand on the debris to attain control over the world.

'Debris' review by the audience

Here is what the netizens had to say about it:

Okay, that series premiere was creepy and suspenseful and very well written. The lead actors are fantastic. Looking forward to more! #Debris #debrisnbc @nbc — MissIsabelC (@MissIsabelC) March 2, 2021

#Debris is an extremely confusing new show from NBC. #debrisnbc — Joel Garcia (@MrJoelGarcia9) March 2, 2021

Debris seem like a serious tv series #debrisnbc #Debris — Kwame Antwi 🇬🇭 (@pique90s) March 2, 2021

If you’re after a new sci-if tv series that feels like #thexfiles meets #fringe, check out #debrisnbc — Nath Stones (@nathstones) March 2, 2021

Just watched the first episode of a new show called #Debris and you can definitely tell it’s from the same showrunner as #Fringe. Lots of sci-fi mystery, and I am so here for it! Can’t wait to see where it goes @JHWYMAN @jonathanmtucker #debrisnbc pic.twitter.com/1jQDlxYmCz — Jason Ellis (@Jase_Ellis) March 2, 2021

'Debris' IMDb rating

The 'Debris' IMDb ratings are 6.7 stars out of 10 which showcases that it is an average film. Its rating on Rotten Tomatoes is also 50 per cent making it an average watch.

The series has been getting mixed reviews from the audience with some loving the sci-fi thriller and are interested to see what will happen next while others found the show to be confusing and not that great.

