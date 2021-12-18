Last Updated:

'Decoupled' Twitter Review: Fans Call R Madhavan, Surveen Starrer 'engaging & Realistic'

As R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla's latest web series recently hit the screens, the fans have been expressing their delight at watching the show. Take a look.

As the Netflix series, Decoupled, featuring R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla surfaces on the OTT platform, the viewers have been absolutely enjoying the fun and engaging plotline of the show. The series follows the story of a couple who announce their separation with a party while their other weird relationships in life are exposed.

Apart from R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla, other actors in the series include Raaj Vishwakarma, Dilnaz Irani, Atul Kumar, Siddhartha Sharma, Srestha Banerjee and others. Here's how the fans reacted to this latest Netflix show. 

Decoupled Twitter review 

Numerous viewers took to their respective Twitter handles and shared their reviews after watching the latest Netflix series, Decoupled. A user stated how the show brings a lot of conversations to the table which are hardly discussed in real life while another one called the show fun and entertaining. Some fans also mentioned that the show was a true reflection of everyone and was full of wit and thanked the makers of the series for a fresh and entertaining plot. Some of the fans also revealed how they binge-watched the entire series in one go and praised how R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla did an amazing job.  

A user also mentioned that R Madhavan never disappoints his fans with his performance while adding that his show was super fun. One of the Twitteratis also stated how this show was a nice watch and was superbly relaxing after a stressful day. As Chetan Bhagat appeared in a cameo in the series, many of the viewers stated how much they loved his presence. Another user added that every moment in the series reflected the true side of people in a relationship and it was one of the best web content to binge-watch after a long working week. Take a look at some of the fans reactions 

