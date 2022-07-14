'Dekh Raha Hai Na Binod': Scene Featuring Banrakas From 'Panchayat 2' Sparks Memes Online

Binod memes from Panchayat Season 2 have been surfacing all over the internet. The Season 2 of the TVF-created web series was released on Amazon Prime Video on May 18 and it follows the story of an engineering graduate who is unable to find a job of his calibre after which he ends up working for a panchayat in a remote Indian village and deals with day-to-day challenges.

'Dekh Raha Hai Na Binod': Panchayat 2 memes surface on Twitter

Though Panchayat Season 2 was released in May, the micro-blogging site is still buzzing with memes made with funny scenes from the series. There is a scene in Panchayat 2 between Banrakas and Binod that has caught netizens' attention. In the scene, Banrakas tried brainwashing an ordinary villager named Binod into turning against Sachivji and Pradhanji. Check here:

Apt for many of my friends !! pic.twitter.com/CIZ0Jw3BNe — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 13, 2022

Me and binod doing convo after watching reels of wandering people in mountains: pic.twitter.com/EW9RtrCBsq — Travel scribbler (@foodietravel10) July 8, 2022

दुखद मीम 💔 pic.twitter.com/HNMvZZEvZR — R Δ H U L ॐ (@Simplifydude) July 13, 2022

More on Panchayat Season 2

Helmed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the series saw the return of Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta along with others like Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy and Biswapati Sarkar in pivotal roles.

In an interview with PTI, Neena Gupta had dished out why the series is winning hearts across India with its light-hearted comedy and simple concept. ''I've realised that 'Panchayat' has a certain kind of innocence. That's why it touches people's hearts. It's a very well-written season. There are some new characters also. It was fun to shoot again. We shot in the same village (in Madhya Pradesh) and stayed in the same hotel", she said.

Image: Twitter/@MannNevaMatUchi