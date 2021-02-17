'Delhi Belly' Actor Shivam Sharma To Play Double Role In New Web Series 'Just Married'

Shivam Sharma who featured in the Bollywood film Delhi Belly to be seen with actor Mayank Mishra and Sonali Sudan in new comedy series called Just Married on WOW originals. The show is written by Vivek Khatri. It will also feature Sonal Palan, Milind Joshi, and Raj Singh in prominent roles.

Also Read | Marvel Fans Remember Chadwick Boseman As 'Black Panther' Completes Three Years

Also Read | DYK Priyanka Chopra Jonas Almost Played 'Umraao Jaan' Instead Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?

Delhi Belly actor Shivam Sharma to play the main lead in a new comedy show

According to the media statement, Shivam Sharma will be playing a double role in the new comedy series called Just Married. He will play the role of a man named Jay as well as the role of a woman named Jaya. On being asked about his experience, the actor said, "I'm playing a phenomenal character and I have a double role and I'm very excited for the same".

Sonali Sudan also talked about her role in the series. She said, "I'm playing the protagonist in the show whose name is Neha and she is a college-going bubbly girl. The show has a lot of humour and fun. People are going to enjoy it thoroughly. It is really fun working for it".

Talking about his role in the series, Mayank Mishra who plays Veeru said, "It is a family entertainment show and my first comedy series. My character name is Veeru he is a very decent guy coming from a small town and his own morals and ethics. Then how he gets into the commotion of marriage is the story all about."

Also Read | Disha Patani's Valentine's Day Celebrations Are Still On, But Not With Tiger Shroff

About the cast of Just Married

Shivam Sharma is known for featuring in the film Delhi Belly. His films include Red Gold and Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi. He has also appeared in a popular American TV show called Siblings. He played the role of Ashok in the show.

Also Read | Kourtney Kardashian Confirms Relationship With Musician Travis Barker

Sonali Sudan, on the other hand, featured in movies like Paharganj and Jalebi. Mayank Mishra has worked on the 2015 project called Aayaam. He was also seen in the first season of Amazon Prime's original, Family Man.

(With inputs from PR)

Also Read | Rajinikanth Visits Ilayaraja's New Recording Studio In Chennai; Pics Surface

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.