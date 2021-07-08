'Delhi Crime' Director Richie Mehta To Helm A New Project Based On 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy

Director Richie Mehta made his digital directorial debut with Netflix's Delhi Crime. The show was based on the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case. The Netflix show was even praised overseas as it won the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series. Following the success of Delhi Crime, Richie Mehta is all set to helm a new project based on the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy. He also recently revealed the reason behind picking up the tragedy that took place over three decades ago.

Richie Mehta set to direct a project on Bhopal Gas Tragedy

In a recent chat with ANI, Richie Mehta revealed how excited he is to helm the new project. Richie also praised the authors of the project for their research and precision. He said, "The authors have done such a precise and fascinating job of mapping out the human story which creates a thread all through this disaster and is told in an impartial manner, which is very important to me as a storyteller to step back and allow the viewer to fill in that judgement, and in case of something like this, very harsh judgement, of course.". Richie further mentioned why he picked up the project and said, "I think the fact that it happened in the 1980s, it is starting to evaporate from the collective consciousness of young people. Many people don't even know about it or they hear rumours of it in India and certainly internationally. And so I feel like it is really important to get it out there in an impartial and extremely well-researched manner, which the authors have done."

The project will be based on Javier Moro and Dominique Lapierre's 1997 book Five Past Midnight In Bhopal: The Epic Story Of World's Deadliest Industrial Disaster. Ramesh Krishnamoorthy and Ronnie Screwvala will produce the project. During a chat, Ronnie Screwval told ANI, "We've been looking at storytelling in a very many different ways. I believe this for global audiences and not just Indian audiences overall more and more, especially because of OTT platforms, the mixture and combination of great storytelling with a sense of realism and moving towards more inspired by true events based on a true story, actually has a lot more gravitas.".

Details about Bhopal Gas Tragedy

The Bhopal Gas Tragedy was a gas leak that took place in 1984. A poisonous methyl isocyanate gas leaked from the Union Carbide India Limited pesticide plant, based in Bhopal. The tragedy killed thousands and injured over lacs of people.

