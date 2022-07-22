Delhi Crime Season 2 Teaser: Shefali Shah Set To Combat Crime With An Understaffed Force

Shefali Shah starrer Delhi Crime, created history last year by being the first Indian show to win at the International Emmy Awards. The show, which was based on the horrific 2012's Delhi rape case, took home the Best Drama Series title at the 48th International Emmys. As the series was recently renewed for Season 2, an intriguing teaser of the same was released leaving netizens amazed.

Shefali Shah releases Delhi Crime season 2 teaser

Shefali Shah recently took to her official Instagram handle and unveiled the Delhi Crime season 2 teaser that begins with the actor dressed as a cop and narrating a story of Delhi revolving around a large number of people living in slums and working for the people living in palaces while having an enormous difference in their incomes. The video further reflects the struggles cops face in order to monitor such a situation in the city with an understaffed force. The teaser also gives an intriguing glimpse into Shefali Shah and Rajesh Tailang’s performance while trying to decode a series of murders happening around the city.

In the caption, Shefali Shah teased the fans about her upcoming series and stated, "A terrifying menace has taken Delhi by surprise. Is the Delhi Police Prepared to take on this new threat? #DelhiCrimeSeason2 COMING ON 26th AUGUST. #DelhiCrime (sic)"

Shefali Shah played the role of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in the Netflix crime thriller series Delhi Crime and is set to reprise her role in the second season as well along with some other notable actors namely Rasika Dugal as Neeti Singh (IPS Trainee), Rajesh Tailang as Inspector Bhupendra Singh among others. The release date of the series has been set for 26 August 2022.

(Image: @shefalishahofficial/Instagram)