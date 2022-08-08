'Delhi Crime' Season 2 Trailer Out Now; Emmy-winning Show To Release On THIS Date

The most awaited second season of the award-winning web series Delhi Crime is all set to arrive on the OTT giant later this month. The Netflix show scripted history last year as it became the first Indian show to win the International Emmy Award and bagged the best Drama Series title. As fans have been waiting for the show's second season, its makers recently dropped its first-ever trailer.

Delhi Crime Season 2 will feature Shefali Shah reprising her role as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, who is on another mission with her teammates Neeti Singh, played by Rasika Duggal, and Rajesh Tailang's Bhupendra Singh. The new season will also see Adil Hussain, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Anurag Arora and Gopal Dutt reprise their respective roles.

The new trailer for the upcoming season will feature another panic situation around the capital city as a chain of brutal murders takes place. Talking about the city of Delhi, Shefali Shah's character says, "A big section of Delhi stays in slums but works for the elites who live in palaces. Policing such a city is a complex task." Chaturvedi reveals how the serial killers are at loose and are brutally killing the elderly in the capital city. She tells how the murderers kill their victims with iron rods, axes and hammers. They also apply oil on their entire body so that nobody can catch them.

As a state of tension occurs in the city, it is revealed how people are starting to doubt the underprivileged ones around their residence. As people socially boycott their guards, cleaners and more, Shefali Shah's character mentions how those suffering from the murders are the underprivileged who are also deprived of their basic human rights. Sharing the trainer, Netflix India penned, "An ominous gang, a city in panic. Is DCP Vartika and her squad prepared for the chaos to come? The trailer for DELHI CRIME SEASON 2 IS HERE! (sic)"

More about Delhi Crime Season 2

The upcoming season of the crime drama is based on true events. The show is directed by Tanuj Chopra, while Richie Mehta created it. The second season of the series will arrive on August 26.

(Image: @netflix_in/Instagram)