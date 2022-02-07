'Demon Slayer' Season 2 Episode 11: Official Title, Release Date & Time, And Other Details

The second season of Demon Slayer has been gripping fans amid a controversy associated with the show. The journey involving Tanjiro Kamado and his quest for revenge has been running for four months now, with two arcs being telecast. The second arc, Entertainment District Arc, has been underway since December 5, providing numerous thrills, twists and drama for the audiences.

The tenth episode of the series was released on Sunday. The episode sparked curiosity with a mysterious ending and fans would be keen to know what happens next. Here's all you need to know about the 11th episode of the second season:

Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 11: Official Title

The eleventh episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc has been titled No Matter How Many Lives. It is not yet clear what the title means for the plot.

Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 11 Release Date and Time

The eleventh episode of Demon Slayer season 2 will be released on Sunday, February 13. The episode will start airing from 11:15 PM in Japan.

It has also been confirmed that the episode will be the season finale. Thus, it is reported to be longer than usual, said to be of 45 minutes duration.

How to watch Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 11?

The episode will be telecast on Fuji TV in Japan. The episode will also be streamed on platforms like Hulu, Crunchyroll, among others. The timing for the streaming episodes is reportedly from 11 AM onwards.

What to expect from Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 11?

The latest episode witnessed an epic face-off between Gyutaro and Tanjiro's group. Tengen Uzui and Inosuke recover from an intense battle, and take the help of Tanjiro and Zenitsu, to overpower Gyutaro and Daki.

Gyutaro launching blood sickles on the way to extinction leaves Tanjiro and co, who have now been poisoned, and the entire Yoshiwara in danger.

The episode is likely to trace what happens in the aftermath of the cliffhanger climax of the 10th episode. It is also set to see Tanjiro's sister backing him to take on Gyutaro and Daki and win.

