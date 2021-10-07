'Desperate Housewives' Stars Teri Hatcher & James Denton To Reunite For A Hallmark Film

Desperate Housewives alums James Denton and Teri Hatcher are officially reuniting on-screen for the very first time ever since the duo wrapped up the ABC series in the year 2012, reported EW.

The duo is all set to feature in Hallmark's upcoming flick titled, A Kiss Before Christmas this holiday season, which is a part of the channel's annual Countdown to Christmas programming. Scroll down to read more.

Teri Hatcher & James Denton to star in Hallmark's upcoming flick

According to the report, in the upcoming Christmas film, James Denton will be playing real estate development executive Ethan Holt, who has two teenage children and a wife, Joyce (essayed by Teri Hatcher). On Christmas Eve, Ethan is quite disappointed to learn that he is losing out on a promotion and goes on to wish that his life has taken a different course. The wish becomes reality due to some Christmas magic, and the film goes on to depict its aftermath.

The report suggests the film's description reads, "He wakes up the next morning and is shocked to find everything is different – he isn't married to Joyce, he doesn't have two teenaged kids and he's CEO of his company. Joyce is the key to Ethan being able to reclaim his original life and the family he loves – he must convince her that their happily-ever-after is waiting for them...and he only has until Christmas Day."

As per the report, speaking about the film, Denton, who is executively producing the film said, "From the very beginning I wanted the first Hallmark Christmas movie I produced to be unique." He added that he had no idea that they'd be 'lucky enough to get Teri'. He continued that the duo have always wanted to work together again and they found the 'perfect vehicle for what he thinks is the first Desperate Housewives reunion'.

In the popular ABC series which ran for eight seasons from 2004 to 2012, Denton was seen as Mike Delfino, while Hatcher appeared as Susan Meyer, who gradually became Susan Delfino after her wedding with Denton's character in Season 3. Hatcher said in the release referencing an early scene between Susan and Mike, "Since that famous scene where he found me in the bushes, I knew James and I would be friends for life".

She added that the 'chemistry and friendship we had on Desperate Housewives is alive' and the loving, warm spirit of the holidays is the 'perfect backdrop for reuniting'. She said that 'it is amazing to be back together, just like old times'. In the release, Denton also teased fans by joking about his Desperate Housewives character's tragic fate by saying, "Since we're on Hallmark, I don't have to worry about getting shot at the end".

Image: Shutterstock