'Dexter': Julie Benz Weighs On Her Possible Return To Upcoming Reboot Season

In October 2020, it was announced that Dexter would return with a 10-episode limited series, starring Michael C. Hall in his original role. While the show is slated to premier at the end of this year, several speculations about the upcoming season have risen. In an interview with TVLine, Julie Benz opened up about her possible return as Rita in the new season. Julie Benz in Dexter appeared as Rita and was murdered at the end of season four by the 'Trinity Slayer'.

While the actress expressed that she would love to come back to the series if given the chance, she also spoke about how Dexter has "already passed Rita". She explained how it wouldn't make any sense for her character to return only to appear in Dexter's mind as a ghost, because according to her, "he does not carry it (her death) in his consciousness". She also mentioned how she doesn't think Rita should "get out of her head" as she never really knew the dark passenger within him.

Michael C. Hall on Dexter review

According to designerwomen.co.uk, Michael C. Hall talked about how the new season will fix the disappointing ending of the series which took place in 2013. The actor in an interview mentioned how the viewers were very disappointed with the ending and how he was extremely "delighted to return" and play Dexter so many years later. While he stood by the ending of season 8 saying it was "justifiable" he also added that the criticisms that the series finale received were also valid.

Dexter Cast, plot and more

Apart from Michael C. Hall in and as Dexter, the Dexter cast also includes Jamie Chung, Clancy Brown, Julia Jones, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, Michael Cyril Creighton, and Jack Alcott. The relaunch plot will take place ten years after the events of Season 8 and will not take place in Miami, where most of the original series took place. The official description for the new season reads:

Ten years after Dexter Morgan’s disappearance in Hurricane Laura, the new episodes will see the character live under a new identity… Away from Miami.

Marcos Siega will return to direct six of the ten episodes. For those who don’t know, he had already directed nine episodes in previous seasons. Season 9 of Dexter which is a 10-episode limited series, is expected to debut in 2021. Clyde Phillips, executive producer of the original series, will return as the showrunner for the revival.

