'Dexter' Teaser Reveals Bloodstain Analyst's Sunny New Identity As Mr. Lindsay

Dexter is now known as Jim Lindsay. Showtime finally shared the first glimpse of Dexter after his disappearance from Miami. This glimpse was shared in the Dexter revival teaser. The Dexter revival is set to have 10 episodes and is set in a small town since Dexter has assumed a new identity to escape his old life in Miami. But while Dexter is now Jim, his old habits are still present. Find out more details about the Dexter teaser below.

Dexter new teaser reveals bloodstain pattern analyst’s new identity

The booming OTT industry has given a chance for many television shows to continue their past storylines in the form of a revival. Hence many shows and films are currently being discussed for a revival, while some of them are all set to entertain their fans. The latest addition to this list is the Dexter revival. The crime drama series first aired in 2006 but now its 10-episode revival is on its way.

Showtime release the Dexter teaser recently and has added fuel to the anticipation around it. The Dexter teaser starts with the bloodstain analyst, now Jim Lindsay walking around a small town and being warmly greeted by its locals. Moreover, his familiarity with local high school students adds a hint of realism to this new identity. Dexter as Jim Lindsay is a sales associate, at a small establishment known as Fred’s.

He continues walking with a knife case under his arm. But soon stops by a store’s window display and notices a knife. Finally, we get a glimpse of Dexter, somebody who loves knives. After hearing a huge sigh, the iconic Dexter logo gets displayed on the screen. Showtime’s Dexter ended its run with 96 episodes spanning from 2006 to 2013. In the series finale, Dexter fakes his death after his sister Debra passes away. He begins working on a new identity to start his new life.

According to ET Online’s report, Dexter revival will take place 10 years after the bloodstain analyst went missing during Hurricane Laura. Apart from Michael C. Hall, the Dexter cast also includes Julia Jones, Johnny Sequoyah, Alano Miller, Jack Alcott, Jamie Chung, Michael Cyril Creighton, and Oscar Wahlberg. The Emmy- award-winning show’s revival is set to premiere this fall but its release date is yet to be revealed.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM DEXTER TEASER

