'Dexter’s' Original Season Finale Did Not Do "justice" To The Series, Showtime Admits

Showtime has admitted that it might not have done "justice" to their once long-running drama series Dexter. The Michael C Hall-starrer ended in 2013, after an eight-season run. However, the finale did not appeal to several fans at the time. The show is now slated to return soon, and here's what Showtime has to say about it.

Dexter: New Blood is set to release on November 7, 2021

Showtime admits to not doing Dexter "justice"

According to a report by THR, Showtime entertainment president Gary Levine in a recent statement at the TCA press tour spoke about how the network did not handle Dexter's season finale well. He said:

"'Dexter' is a jewel in the crown of Showtime and we didn’t do it justice in the end, and that has always been a burr under my saddle. We’ve always wanted to see if there was a way to do it right and it took a long time to figure out what that was and a long time for [star Michael C Hall] to be willing to revisit the role."

Speaking at the panel, Michael C Hall, who plays the titular Dexter, also added to the comment talking about how the reactions that the finale received was one of the major motivations behind revisiting the show. He said,

"The way the series ended has a great deal to do with why we’re revisiting the show and the character. I think a lot of what was mystifying or dissatisfying to people is what creates the appetite we’re hopefully satisfying now. It didn’t end in a way that was definitive or gave people closure. We didn’t hear from Dexter at the end, and it left audiences in a kind of suspended animation. I think a big part of our motive was to definitively answer what happened to this guy."

The future after Dexter: New Blood

In addition, President Gary Levine was also asked if the upcoming 'limited series' was truly "limited" or if they would continue to make more seasons with Hall as Dexter. Levine then said that viewers can call the series whatever they want however, he doesn't believe that it's a limited series. He said explaining, "The rules are it can’t be limited series if it’s coming from something that was on the air for a long time. We call it a ‘special event series.’ For me, it’s revisiting Dexter and giving a proper finale for a brilliant series."

When asked further if the network consider another spinoff, if not a sequel, Levine said that "the future will take care of itself." On the other hand, Michael C Hall aka. Dexter said,

"For me to answer that question definitively would maybe give away or potentially imply info we don’t want to imply. I’ll refrain from answering too definitively. I do hope that watching the show is a satisfying experience for people who watched it originally and are curious about what happened to him. I hope it does provide some definitive answers that aren’t primarily just mystifying to people."

For more information about Dexter: New Blood, check here.

(IMAGE - DEXTER FAN PAGE INSTA)