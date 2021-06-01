'Dexter's' Teaser Review: Netizens Say They Cannot Wait For The Release Of New Season

Dexter is finally returning for another season after eight years. The Season 8 of Dexter ended on a cliffhanger and fans will finally know Dexter’s life after disappearing from Miami. Showtime recently released the first teaser trailer of Dexter where we can see Micheal C.Hall’s character with a new alias called Jim Lindsay. Season 9 of the show will have ten episodes and will revolve around a small town where Dexter has taken up a new identity. Netizens are thrilled to see the first glimpse of the show and expressed their love for the return of the show on social media. Read further ahead to know reactions of netizens after watching the first Dexter's teaser.

Netizens react to Dexter's teaser of season 9

Showtime released the Dexter teaser recently and has added fuel to the anticipation around it. Dexter teaser starts with Dexter Morgan, the bloodstain analyst being greeted by everyone as Jim Lindsay. Moreover, his familiarity with local school students hints that his new alias might have taken the identity of a teacher. In the end , we see him staring at a knife that hints his inner ‘dark passenger’ is just hidden not dead. Netizens are showering immense love on the teaser of the show. One of the users wrote, “Cannot wait for favourite ever show of all time its coming back” whereas another user wrote that it’s time for Dexter to give what his dark passenger wants. One of the users also pointed out that the new alias is also a homage to the name of original novelist of the book on which the show is based. Check out some of the tweets below.

MY HEART OMG I CANT WAIT FOR THE DAY HE RETURNS THE LOVE OF MY LIFE pic.twitter.com/C8DXeLEedI — best of Dexter (@dextersreturn) May 27, 2021

Can not wait favourite ever show of all time its coming bk 🔪 — Mark whufc ⚒🥊🎶🍻 #GSBOUT (@markrussell2020) May 27, 2021

Let's fvcking go! Best tv show ever. The only tv show that I could rewatch numerous times. Hopefully, they go back to Miami at some point. — Rob Ward 🇵🇸 🍥 (@RobWard14241931) May 27, 2021

It’s the time to give your dark passenger what he want dexter 💉 — Priceless (@N1wvil) May 27, 2021

Can’t wait 🤩

A new season of #Dexter makes me really really happy 🤩🤩🤩

Yay, new ending! 😅🥲 pic.twitter.com/SHnBdur0nO — Mell 💙⚜️-♀ (@Mielly007) May 27, 2021

I cry with joy, really! I needed thism because I had horrible evening. I'm so happy to see our fav. dude coming back after so long 😭😭🙌🙌😍😍❤️❤️ #JimLindsay #Dexter #DexterReturns pic.twitter.com/cJNHw023y0 — ❤Addicted🦋You❤ (@reni_89) May 27, 2021

Thanks for putting this up. I knew there was talk that he will be returning but I didn't know it was coming soon. I guess I'll have to get Showtime and pray its as good as the old season. I love me some #Dexter #DexterReturns — Miss Jones (@azulsoul2013) May 27, 2021

YES!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I love the last name being an homage to the novelist! — I am the Mad Man. (@mrdongsontoyou) May 27, 2021

Reportedly actors like Clancy Brown, Kurt Caldwell Julia Jones, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, Michael Cyril Creighton, Jack Alcott, and Jamie Chung will also play crucial roles in the show including Micheal C.Hall. While not much has been revealed about the season but as expected the show will continue to show how Dexter lives his life in a small town in a new identity and finds a way to channel his inner demons. Showtime’s Dexter ended its run with 96 episodes spanning from 2006 to 2013. In the series finale, Dexter fakes his death after his sister Debra passes away. After the credit roll, it is shown that Dexter begins working on a new identity to start his new life. The show will return in the autumn season of 2021.

IMAGE: STILL FROM DEXTER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.