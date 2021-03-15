Dice Media 'Operation MBBS' Season 2 Release Time: Know When This Show Premieres

Dice Media's web series Operation MBBS's plot made the audience laugh with its quirky storyline. It showcased how medical students grapple with academic pressure and yet have the most fun in their college days. Ever since the first season of the show was wrapped up, fans wanted to know when the second season of it will premiere. For all those who want to know Dice Media Operation MBBS season 2 release time and date, read ahead.

Dice Media 'Operation MBBS' season 2 release time and date

When is Dice Media Operation MBBS season 2 releasing?

The first episode of the second season of Operation MBBS premiered on March 15. It was dropped on the YouTube channel of Dice Media. The plot of the second season will revolve around the challenges Nishant, Huma and Sakshi will have to face as the country grapples with the pandemic. It will also how this affects their studies and overall performance as well. The first episode is titled 'Honeymoon period'.

The trailer of the show was dropped on March 11, 2021. The trailer opened with a voiceover saying how nobody would have imagined that we would be having a global pandemic and how it has changed the circumstances for everyone. In the next frame, a professor talks about how the third year is not going to be a cake-walk for the students. It shows how doctors get accused of negligence and how they are illtreated by the people. It also brings to focus the plight of the doctors as the COVID-19 cases began to rise across the country and the pressures the doctors were under to give the best medical care to all.

Operation MBBS cast and other details

The second season will also the main trio of Nishant, Huma and Sakshi, played by Ayush Mehra, Anshul Chauhan and Sarah Hashmi. It is directed by Amrit Raj Gupta. It is written by Puneet Batra and produced by Ashwin Suresh and Anirudh Pandita. The first season saw several comical moments between the cast and their journey was showcased. But the second season is expected to be serious as it sheds light on various topics.

Image courtesy- @dicemediaindia Instagram