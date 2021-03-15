Dice Media’s 'Operation MBBS' Season 2 Episode 1 Promises Lot More Drama & Emotions

Dice Media’s Operation MBBS season 2 episode 1 sees Sakshi, Huma and Nishant taking on new challenges as they become 2nd year medical students. The episode is directed by Amit Raj Gupta and produced by Aditi Shrivastava and stars Anshul Chauhan, Ayush Mehra, Geetanjali Kulkarni and Sarah Hashmi in the lead roles. The series is available to watch on YouTube, on the official channel of Dice Media.

Dice media 'Operation MBBS' season 2 release: Plot

The plot of the first episode of the second season sees the protagonists of the show bringing in some of their key characteristics from the previous season. The opening season of the show hints that the series will throw light on the hurdles the medical community faced during the COVID 19 pandemic.

The first episode runs a flashback, apparently the pre-COVID pandemic, where Nishant is still shown as a student who is casual about studies, Huma is studious and Sakshi is seen as the caring one. Nishant gives away the bone set he used to study for his medical exams.

But he runs into trouble with a senior who asks him to get the bone set back and give the same to his cousin instead. As the episode unfolds, Nishant’s character realises that due to his average grades and academic performance, he has no respect amongst medical aspirants or medical students. He develops the fear of finishing college life in anonymity.

Huma on the other hand feels uneasy about how the number 4 is playing a role in her life. She has a meltdown towards the end of the episode. Sakshi however, is dealing with family problems. Her uncle is admitted to the hospital for blood sugar. She tries to take good care of him. However, towards the end of the episode, it is seen that her uncle collapses when he is alone in the house. It leaves a question lingering whether the uncle passed out of medical overdose, or did he attempt to take his own life.

'Operation MBBS' season 2 episode 1: What works?

The plot of the second season seems to revolve around the pandemic situation and the hurdles the doctors faced. The acting performances of the three protagonists along with the supporting cast seem to be gripping and natural. The direction in the first episode is good and has maintained the balance of suspense, drama with traces of comedy.

Final thoughts

The first season of the show enjoys huge popularity among the fans with over 78 million views. The story of the second season seems to be intriguing and something which would draw attention towards it. Would recommend watching the 38 minute-long episode.